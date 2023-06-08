Strawberry Stroll in Franklin postponed to Saturday
FRANKLIN -- The 19th annual Strawberry Stroll will take place along Main Street downtown from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday instead of Friday because of rainy weather forecast.
The event will feature strawberry shortcakes at Dean Bank, 21 Main St. Proceeds go to the Downtown Partnership to help fund the event. It will also include live music, 95 vendor and craft booths, giveaways, museum exhibits and an art show.
Wrentham summer concerts start Sunday
WRENTHAM -- Wrentham Recreation's summer concerts kick off Sunday.
Most of the concerts begin at 6 p.m. on the town common, but this weekend's show will feature the King Philip Band at the high school bus circle.
Mansfield town meeting info session
MANSFIELD -- Town Manager Kevin Dumas and Superintendent Teresa Murphy on Monday will hold an informational session on business going before Thursday's annual town meeting.
The town meeting article review is scheduled for 4 p.m. at town hall, and can be viewed live on local Cable TV and virtually at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5119626737235236187. After Monday, the session can be viewed on Mansfield Cable, Facebook and the town meeting page at www.mansfieldma.com.
Mansfield hazardous waste day
MANSFIELD -- A household hazardous waste day is taking place from 8 a.m to noon, Saturday, June 17 at the Department of Public Works, 500 East St.
The event is free to all Mansfield residents with ID.
Check www.mansfieldma.com for what will be accepted, or call the Public Health office at 508-261-7366.