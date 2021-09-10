Norfolk Veterans Gardens being dedicated Sunday
NORFOLK -- The dedication of the Veterans Gardens at the Norfolk Town Cemetery will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, with a rain date of Saturday, Sept 25.
The Garden Club of Norfolk and the Norfolk Historical Commission will hold the dedication. There will also be a tribute to Lowell Robinson, the architect who designed the Memorial Cemetery Plaza. A bench in Robinson's memory has been installed.
Several speakers from the groups will talk about the project.
Legion breakfast Sunday in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH -- American Legion Post 302 and the Anawan Lions Club are hosting their monthly all-you-can eat breakfast Sunday.
The breakfast, held the second Sunday of every month, runs from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Legion Hall at 84 Bay State Road. Cost is $10.
Wrentham will be flushing hydrants
WRENTHAM -- The Department of Public Works' Water Division, will be flushing water mains and hydrants for about five weeks, starting Sunday.
The work is part of an ongoing preventative maintenance program to improve water quality.
Customers are advised a drop in pressure and some discoloration of water may occur while the flushing is in progress. If this occurs, wait until workers are out of the area and then run water for several minutes.
Questions: DPW at 508-384-5477.
