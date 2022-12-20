School vacation classes offered in North
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Community Center of North Attleboro is offering school vacation classes and activities Dec. 27 to 30 in the Grace Church Annex, 104 North Washington St.
Among the offerings are numerous art classes for kids ages 6 and up and Rick Morin’s Rhythm Room Bucket Boot Camp.
For more information and registration: https://www.communitycenterna.org/classdescriptions and follow on FaceBook to get updates: https://www.facebook.com/CommunityCenterofNorthAttleboro/.