Norton groups offer holiday meals for vets
NORTON -- Grab and go Christmas food bags are being provided to veterans by the local VFW and American Legion from noon to 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18. RSVP to Veterans office at 508-285-0274.
Alcohol sting planned in Norfolk
NORFOLK -- A crackdown on illegal alcohol sales has been scheduled in town.
The date will not be revealed but town officials say it would be reasonable to expect it will be conducted during or just after the upcoming holidays, Thanksgiving through New Year’s’ Day.
The town police department has adopted a zero tolerance policy toward the purchase and/or consumption of alcoholic beverages by persons under age 21. Such sales will be reported to select board members and the alleged violations will result in a hearing and action taken if deemed warranted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.