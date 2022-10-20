Wrentham Fire open house set for Saturday
WRENTHAM — The fire department’s annual open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
There will be demonstrations, kids activities and food, and Smokey the Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog will make appearances.
Learn about general stores
FOXBORO — Ted Reinstein, reporter for Boston’s WCVB-TV’s “Chronicle,” will give a presentation on general stores at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Foxboro Historical Society’s meeting at Boyden Library, 10 Bird St.
Reinstein will discuss his book, “New England General Stores: Exploring an American Classic,” and share anecdotes accompanied by photographs.
I-495 work Sunday in area
MassDOT will be doing overnight resurfacing work along a section of I-495 North from Mansfield to Wrentham from 8 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday. Temporary ramp closures and detours will be in place.