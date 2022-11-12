Plainville to hold annual tax hearing
PLAINVILLE — Select board members are holding the town’s annual tax public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday at town hall.
At the hearing, board members with input from assessors will discuss potential tax rates for homes and businesses and the share of the tax levy each will bear for this fiscal year.
Christmas on the Hill is Saturday
PAWTUCKET — Christmas on the Hill, billed as the second oldest Christmas Fair in Rhode Island, will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Park Place Church, 71 Park Place.
It will feature Mimi’s Attic, gift and bake tables, and holiday raffles. Luncheon is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wrentham church holiday fair Nov. 19
WRENTHAM — Trinity Episcopal Church at 47 East St. (Route 140) will hold its annual holiday fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
The fair will feature a penny social/raffle with over 70 items, white elephant gifts, collectibles, Christmas decor, jewelry, a book garage, crafts, baked-goods, and a café.
Some of the proceeds will help support the church’s outreach programs, which include donations of “busy bags” for children at Wrentham District Court, along with supporting One Family, a collaboration of Episcopal churches to provide food and friendship among the residents of the Attleboro area.
For more information, call 508-384-3958 or visit trinitywrentham.org.