Retirement session at North library
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Representatives from the National Financial Literacy Campaign will present a retirement workshop from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Richards Memorial Library.
Topics covered will include different types of retirement accounts, sources of retirement income, retirement healthcare/Medicare, and long-term care.
Registration is not required, but if you would like more information, call Marjorie Johnson at 508-699-0122.
City Legion meeting Tuesday
ATTLEBORO -- American Legion Post 20 will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at post headquarters at 122 Park St. Come early for dinner.
Wrentham sets voter registration
WRENTHAM -- A voter registration will take place Friday, Nov. 5, for the Nov. 15 fall town meeting.
The registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Hall, 79 South St.
Any Wrentham resident who is not registered or will become 16 years old on or before Nov. 15 may preregister/register to vote.
Call the town clerk’s office at 508-384-5415 with questions.
