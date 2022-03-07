Mansfield to hold kindergarten orientation
MANSFIELD — Parents of incoming kindergartners are invited to an orientation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Robinson School Cafeteria.
Administration and staff will present information on kindergarten, the registration and screening process, and preparing your child for school.
For more information, visit the Robinson School Kindergarten link at www.mansfieldschools.com, call the Robinson School East Office at 508-261-7510 or email nicole.reynolds@mansfieldschools.com.
Norfolk seeks handicapped feedback
NORFOLK — The town is looking for comments on its proposed updated Americans with Disabilities Act plan.
Review the plan at www.norfolk.ma.us and forward any comments or questions by Friday to Town Administrator Blythe C. Robinson, 1 Liberty Lane, Norfolk, MA 02056, or email brobinson@norfolk.ma.us.
The ADA prohibits discrimination against individuals on the basis of a physical or mental disability.
Under the law, the town is required to perform a Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan related to programming and services it provides to the public, including people with disabilities. Sidewalks and curb ramps are also part of the plan.
Grieving mothers meet in Foxboro
FOXBORO — Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for women who are grieving the loss of a child, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chapel House, 56 Mill St.