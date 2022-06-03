DIGHTON — The following area students graduated from Bristol County Agricultural High School Thursday night:
Gabrielle Boisclair, Attleboro; Grace Burgess, Norton; Samantha Deppisch, Rehoboth; James Fiore, Attleboro; Kyle Fogerty, Norton; Anthony Giannini, Attleboro; Ashley Goodrich, Norton; Valerie Lamanuzzi, Seekonk; Hope Laplante, Attleboro; Destiney Latimore, North Attleboro; Colin Linnehan, North Attleboro; Jarrett Lyne, Rehoboth; Parker Megginson, Attleboro; Kai Milroy, North Attleboro; Robert Myers, Rehoboth; Ella Olmez, North Attleboro; Carolyn Robbins, Seekonk; Tyler Tavares, Seekonk; Matthew Vendituoli, Seekonk; and Julia Workman, Norton.