DIGHTON — After three years of the pandemic and school building construction, Bristol County Agricultural High School will hold its annual Open House/Fall Show Oct. 22 and 23.
The school that includes students from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Rehoboth and Seekonk among other Bristol County communities, will showcase its new facilities, programs and student work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“We are excited to bring back the much anticipated Bristol Aggie Fall Show for the first time since 2019,” Acting Superintendent and Principal Kevin Braga said. “This is a great opportunity for our students to showcase their talents to students, family, and our entire community. In previous years, we have hosted over 6,000 guests over the weekend, and we hope to shatter that record this year.”
Darrin Mendes, chairman of the board of trustees and Aggie alumnus, added “We have been eager to welcome back the community to our newly-remodeled campus and interact with our students and their projects.”
The school’s different majors will have student exhibits, displays, raffles, and demonstrations. Prospective students can sign up online to tour the campus with student ambassadors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
There will also be activities for younger children including animal encounters, tree climbing, pumpkin painting, workshops, and other hands-on activities, in addition to floral and plant sales, student club fundraisers, and a cafe.
The completion of a new dairy barn will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Live music will be featured both days, including Deja Blue and Donnelly & Carmichael, and Providence/New Bedford radio station CAT Country 98.1 will host live on campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
This will be Sandy Noel’s 20th Fall Show as a teacher at Bristol Aggie. “Our Fall Show puts a spotlight on the project-based learning of our students,” Noel said. “This year we are fortunate to share the new additions to our campus that blend the traditional ‘essence’ of Bristol Aggie with modern 21st-century learning. It’s always an exciting time.”
There is free admission and free parking. The campus is wheelchair accessible but no pets are allowed.
A more detailed schedule of events can be found at www.bristolaggie.com. Prospective students can apply or register for tours at bristolaggie.org/application-process/.