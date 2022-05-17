FALL RIVER — Bristol Community College has released the following list of area students eligible for graduation as of May 16 for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Attleboro
Tyler Allard, George Bergman, Martha Carneiro Barao, Chelsea Carreiro, Saqib Chaudhery, Stephany Chinchilla, Kaylee Conley, Aaron Creech, Johnathon Davies, Quintin Desmarais, Shawn Foley, Khalid Hantash, Lydia Henderson, Elizabeth Holcomb, Kaylee Hood, Katelyn Hurst, Shea Jamieson, Joshua Jorge, Paige Kirby, David Koukol, Ruth Lamy, Stephen LeBlanc, Shannon Lieberman, Richard Lincks, Edwin Milham Sr, Vanessa Moore, Luisa Oliva, Joselyn Ortega, Jenae Pina, Christeen Restante, Krystal Rund, Kevin Salguero, Kayley Sheldon, Caitlyn Shepard, Denise Slinko, Thomas Smedberg, Mary Tran, Patricia Urban, Eilee Vargas, Denise Walko
Foxboro
Sonia Aguiar, Jessica Carmichael
Mansfield
Lydia Alouani, Souad Berdid, Caleb Clouser, Shannon De Oliveira, Jake Dion, McKenzie Hanbury, Kathleen Kelleher, Terrie Miranda, Andrew Triantafilopoulos, Christine Volpe, Eric Wade
Norfolk
Evelyn Luster
North Attleboro
Jake Adams, Brianna Boothe, Kristina Burlingame, Margaret Coarr, Joseph Desrosiers, Joanna Ferreira, Melissa Fuchs, Jeffrey Gale Jr, Sande Goddard, Cole Johnson, Eli Kroll, Marjorie Lebrun, Robert Malcolmson, Taylor Martin, Steven McHugh, Edwin Milham, Veronica Montague, Mathieu Olivier, Dylan Peckham, Elham Sedrak, Samarth Shaji, Ashley Sherman, Jennifer Sisouvong
Norton
Lauren Henriques, Alexandra Kipnes, Bren McGown, Nicolas Pace, Kelly Petipas, Shayla Thomas
Plainville
David Castles, Mary Flynn, Coralee Osborne, Milo Roberts, Jacob Woolson
Rehoboth
Logan Caruthers, Holly Croome, Jessica Furtado, Cassandra Levesque, Benjamin Morgan-Dillon, Kristen Murphy, Diana Ngo, Isabella Pascucci, Grace Rheaume, Montana Rose, Arthur Warner
Seekonk
Brittany Caverly, Kira Feliciano, Timothy Fortin, Kassidy Garrity, Heather Gaspar, Sabrina Howarth, Molly Loiselle, Shanna Marszalkowski-Krawitz, Gilbert Medeiros, Molly Morales, Brianna Murray, Mishelly Santiago, Gary Smith, Sydney Souto
Wrentham
Elizabeth Clifford, Benjamin Lyons, Vanthana Sawyer