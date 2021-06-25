TAUNTON — Bristol County Savings Bank marked its 175th anniversary last Sunday, June 20.
According to BCSB, the bank was formed on that date in 1846 when a small group of farmers needed access to financing and pooled their money to form a mutual bank.
Today, it holds $3 billion in assets and has 16 full-service offices throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The bank plans to kick off its 175th anniversary celebration with events at its branch offices the week of July 12.
“We were founded as a mutual community bank so the neighborhoods we served were our stakeholders. That same philosophy still guides us today 175 years later,” said Don Backlund, chairman of the board of directors. “Following this successful business model, the bank has enjoyed steady growth to the point where we are now the largest community bank headquartered in Bristol County.
“We are proud of our dedicated employees throughout the generations and the long-term relationships we’ve developed to help make a difference for the people and businesses we serve.”
Backlund noted that the bank has commissioned the continuation of its history for the last 25 years. Author William F. Hanna wrote the first 150-year history of the bank for the 150th celebration. The two books will be combined into a 175-year history of the bank.
“Although business milestones are a time to look back, it’s also a time to take stock and look towards the future,” said Patrick Murray, president and CEO of the bank and president of the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation. “The bank is excited to explore new opportunities to grow and make an impact in ways that will continue to benefit our customers and the communities we serve, through the products and services we offer, the local partnerships we forge, the financial support we provide and the volunteerism of our people.”
During the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration, the foundation was established. Since its formation, it has committed more than $24 million to hundreds of local non-profit organizations. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the foundation.
