Bristol County Savings Bank’s Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation marked its 25th anniversary with the awarding of $100,000 in grants to 10 nonprofits in Attleboro and Taunton.
The bank presented $365,800 in grants overall to 41 organizations in the Taunton/Attleboro area as well as the New Bedford-Dartmouth/Fall River and Northern Rhode Island areas.
The organizations in the Taunton/Attleboro area that received grants were: Attleboro Norton YMCA ($25,000), Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South ($10,000), Girls Incorporated of Taunton ($7,500), Hebron Food Pantry ($2,500), Horizons for Homeless Children ($2,500), Old Colony Historical Society ($5,000), Old Colony YMCA ($25,000), Our Daily Bread ($7,500), Society of St. Vincent de Paul Society District Council of Attleboro ($5,000), and Triumph, Inc. ($10,000).
“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the Foundation’s 25th anniversary than to present grants to non-profits who are making a difference in greater Taunton and Attleboro and the other communities we serve,” Patrick Murray, president and CEO of the bank and president of the foundation, said in a press release.
Murray added that since the foundation was formed, more than $26 million has been committed to hundreds of nonprofit organizations. In 2021, it awarded $2.3 million to various 501(c)(3) organizations.