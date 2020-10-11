ATTLEBORO -- The Bristol County Sheriff's Office has free autism safety seat belt covers available for residents in area towns.
They attach by Velcro over any seat belt and alert first responders that someone with behavioral challenges may resist help or need special care in emergencies.
The sheriff's office said it is in the process of making them available to police and school departments in the county. However, any person or organization interested in obtaining them can contact Tina Marie at tinamarielepage@bcso-ma.org or 508-995-6400 ext. 3640.
