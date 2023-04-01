REHOBOTH -- Bristol Plymouth Regional Technical School has been awarded $2,500 to fund a financial literacy fair for students.
The grants were awarded to the school in Taunton by the state Treasurer’s Office of Economic Empowerment in collaboration with the Division of Banks (DOB) and the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation.
These grants provide high schools and special education programs with funding to hold financial education events for students called “Credit for Life Fairs.”
Rehoboth is one of the towns that sends students to the school.
“The Credit for Life Fairs offer high-quality experiential learning for young adults in Massachusetts,” State Treasurer Deborah. Goldberg said in a statement.
“Students deserve access to education that will prepare them for the kind of financial situations they will encounter throughout their lives,” Goldberg said.
The school was one of 15 high schools to receive the funding for a total of $42,265.