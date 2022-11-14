NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The fire department is expanding its Bucket Brigade program to help senior citizens avoid slips and falls this winter.
Firefighters will be delivering a 5-gallon bucket of sand and salt mix to participants' homes Dec. 3, the department has announced.
A form to sign up is available on the NAFD Facebook page and the department says some slots are still available.
The Bucket Brigade program started last year with funding from a Senior SAFE grant through the state Department of Fire Services.
The department plans to continue expanding it each year.
"Our goal is to ensure seniors are able to walk safely in and out of their homes when slips and falls are at their highest risk," the department said in an announcement.
It is not required for anyone to be at home to receive delivery. The department will also leave information on how to have the bucket refilled if needed. At the end of March or the beginning of April, participants will be notified of an expected date for the bucket to be picked up again.
Buckets will come with a lid and scoop and the fire department recommends that participants keep it near walkways with the lid on to prevent freezing.
"We urge our seniors to remember to use safe practices when applying sand to driveways or walkways by wearing appropriate footwear, ensuring snow has been removed from the area prior to spreading sand, to use a scoop to spread sand evenly over the walkway or driveway, and to be sure to remove any ice chunks that may accumulate," the department said.
Senior citizens should ask for help if they feel they are not able to walk safely.
For questions, email publiced@nattleboro.com or call the fire department at 508-699-0140.