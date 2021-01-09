The Greater Rhode Island Chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management installed member Lynn Butterworth with the Accredited Residential Manager certification. Butterworth manages Sterling Lofts in Attleboro. The ARM certification is awarded to managers of residential real estate properties who have met IREM’s requirements in the areas of professional education, examination, and experience.
***
Gov. Charlie Baker has appointed Renee Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Southcoast Health in Southeastern Massachusetts, and Attorney Pamela Gauvin, Partner, Markey & Gauvin, L.L.P in New Bedford, as members of the Bristol Community College Board of Trustees.
***
Through Jan. 15, participating McDonald’s restaurants in Massachusetts are giving free, unlimited “Thank You Treats” from to teachers. The offer is redeemable any time of day with a valid school I.D. The treats spotlight McDonald’s new trio of bakery sweets – Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll – and the offer is complete with an any size hot coffee.
