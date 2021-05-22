Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro has been awarded an “A” grade in The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Grades for spring 2021. Sturdy was awarded an “A” for its efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S. Leapfrog uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign letter grades to more than 2,700 U.S. hospitals. It is peered reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. To view Sturdy’s full grade details, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade on Twitter and Facebook.
***
The Bulfinch Group has announced that Norfolk resident Barry Zimmerman has been named a Leaders Club qualifier by The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. Leaders Club is one of the highest honors annually awarded by Guardian to financial professionals who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to their clients.
***
Province Mortgage Associates announced that several of its Senior Mortgage Advisors have been designated as Five Star Mortgage Professionals in Rhode Island for 2021. Among them are Gerald Maguire of Attleboro and Jennifer Nunes of Rehoboth.
