Members of the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce recently helped University Orthopedics cut the ribbon on its new Mansfield location at 10 Reservoir St. Pictured from left are Brian Quinn, Anne Langton, state Rep. Jay Barrows, Dr. Andrew Chen, Mark Neally, Sara Dileso, Dr. Julia Katarincic, Courtney Moran, Kathina Tayang, Marietta Courtney and James Taylor. The location, which began seeing patients in February, is University Orthopedics’ first in Massachusetts. The company has several locations in Rhode Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.