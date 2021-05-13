Members of the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce recently helped University Orthopedics cut the ribbon on its new Mansfield location at 10 Reservoir St. Pictured from left are Brian Quinn, Anne Langton, state Rep. Jay Barrows, Dr. Andrew Chen, Mark Neally, Sara Dileso, Dr. Julia Katarincic, Courtney Moran, Kathina Tayang, Marietta Courtney and James Taylor. The location, which began seeing patients in February, is University Orthopedics’ first in Massachusetts. The company has several locations in Rhode Island.