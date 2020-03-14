Corinne Brems, Curriculum/Title I director for North Attleboro Public Schools, will receive National Association of Federal Education Program Administrator’s State Leadership Award. The award is given to a Title I director “who has displayed outstanding leadership and a strong degree of caring for children in need and works tirelessly to promote activities which will benefit those children and their families in both the community and the entire state.” Brems said she was chosen because of her contributions to the state Title I organization CACE, the Council of Administrators of Compensatory Education.
