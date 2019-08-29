ATTLEBORO — In an effort to bolster small businesses and encourage the development of new ones, the city’s office of economic development headed up by Catherine Feerick is sponsoring a “Building Your Business Workshop” on Sept. 5.
It’s open to Attleboro and non-Attleboro residents alike. A press release from Mayor Paul Heroux said the workshop will provide information on how to start, manage and grow a business.
Speakers from the Small Business Administration, Massachusetts Small Business Development Center, Massachusetts Exports Center, and SEED Corporation will attend and provide information on how to tap into free or low-cost resources that can help make a business dream a reality.
Topics will include crafting a successful business plan, accessing funding, and ways to expand markets.
The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 5 in the Community Room at Cardi’s Furniture, 999 Newport Ave.
The workshop starts at noon and runs to 2 p.m. A one-hour networking session follows.
The event is free, but registration is required. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch. Light refreshments will be available.
Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/small-business-workshop-tickets-69921614431
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.