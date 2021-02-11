Stony Brook Camera Club to present ‘Storm Chasing’
NORFOLK — The Stony Brook Camera Club will present “Storm Chasing — Time Lapse and Image Stacking,” with professional photographer, Jason Weingart, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, via Zoom.
Weingart works full time running “the most adventurous photography workshops on earth.” He and his guests focus on severe weather and the night sky.He will discuss what goes into planning these types of shoots and the stacked images and time lapses he produces during them.
Visit www.JasonRWeingart.com to see his work. To register for the presentation, visit www.StonyBrookCC.com and sign in under “Be Our Guest” to be sent the Zoom link.
NoteAble Blend seeks singers for virtual chorus
SOUTH EASTON — NoteAble Blend recently created a virtual chorus video in which each participant recorded her part and submitted it to an audio technician to compile into a four-part recording.
The first recording was a song called “Sound Celebration” and can be heard at http://noteableblend.org.
NoteAble is now planning a second virtual chorus and inviting all women who like to sing to join in the process. The selected song is “With A Little Help From My Friends,” and participants will be able to learn it by attending Zoom rehearsals on Feb. 17, Feb. 24 and March 3. Learning tracks by part will be provided and there is no cost to participate.
MMAS, Rose Garden to present split bill in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — Contemporary and roots duo Crowes Pasture will perform a split bill with New Hampshire singer-songwriter Doug Farrell for a live Rose Garden Coffeehouse show, broadcast from the MMAS theater on South Main Street at 7 p.m. Saturday Feb. 20.
Farrell was the winner of the Rose Garden’s 2020 Performing Songwriter Competition, and the show is part of his prize.
The concert is the second collaboration between the Rose Garden and the Mass Music & Arts Society. The two Mansfield nonprofit organizations have teamed up to support the arts in southeastern Massachusetts during the pandemic.
The live show will be streamed on a service called ShowTix4U, which sells tickets and provides a chat platform for patrons. No audience can be present due to COVID-19 restrictions. And all crew present for the show will be masked and socially distant. A portion of the proceeds from the show will help both nonprofits.
Crowes Pasture, who take their name from a beach on Cape Cod, is the Massachusetts husband-wife duo of Monique Byrne and Andy Rogovin. Their tightly blended vocal harmonies are mixed with an expressive instrumental style that is best described as a “banjo-guitar romance,” the Rose Garden says.
More info: rosegardenfolk.com or at mmas.org.
