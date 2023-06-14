Campus news
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — These local students have earned the following degrees from the University of Alabama:
Daniel Boudreau of Norfolk, Master of Library & Information Studies; Olivia Brown of Wrentham, Bachelor of Arts; Mary Coady of North Attleboro, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences; David Colasanti of North Attleboro, Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences; Molly DiMarino of Mansfield, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration; Catherine O’Connor of Attleboro, achelor of Science.