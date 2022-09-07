Campus news
Sam Houston State
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Mia Ricardo of North Attleboro earned a Doctor of Philosophy, Clinical Psychology from Sam Houston State University during the 2022 summer semester.
Bates College
LEWISTON, Maine — The following local students graduated in May from Bates College:
- Sydney Phillips of Plainville, majored in biology. Member of Sigma Xi, an honor society that recognizes excellence in scientific research. Also granted the Bates Senior Scholar Award for participating in varsity sports for four years and maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above.
- Jack Lousararian of Mansfield, majored in economics. Was granted the Bates Senior Scholar Award.
- James Weir of Attleboro, majored in neuroscience.
Hobart and William Smith Colleges
GENEVA, N.Y. — Aidan Donahue of Wrentham received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science during the May 22 commencement ceremonies of Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Fairfield University
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Meghan Panzer of Attleboro made the fall and spring Dean’s Honor List at Fairfield University.
Emerson College
BOSTON — The following local students were named to Emerson College’s spring Dean’s List.
Attleboro: David Albert, Janie Hillman, Gina Randall
Foxboro: Chelsea Gibbons, Luke Lawson
Rehoboth: Kathryn Poole
Mansfield: Katherine Rispoli
Seekonk: Samantha Silveira
Norton: Abaigeal Cochran
Elmira College
ELMIRA, N.Y. — Michelle Perry of Attleboro, Sadie Miller and Essie Stebbings of Rehoboth, and Olivia Hartling of Seekonk were among 761 recently announced recipients of Elmira College’s annual Key Award. Recipients receive an $80,000 scholarship over a four-year period, $20,000 per year, upon enrolling at Elmira.
Northern Vermont
Elizabeth Amancio of North Attleboro was named to the President’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Northern Vermont University.
Hamilton College
CLINTON, N.Y. — Gabriana Rosario Guerrero of Mansfield was named the recipient of The Linda Aqua Strobel Memorial Teaching Prize in Mathematics at Hamilton College’s annual Convocation ceremony on Aug. 24.