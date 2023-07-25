Campus news
RIT
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ari Waldorf of Foxboro has received a degree in computer science (BS) and Jessica Wagner of Plainville has earned one in sustainable systems (MS) from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Tufts University
MEDFORD — These local students graduated from Tufts University on May 21 with the following bachelor’s degrees:
Harper McKerrow of Norfolk, Political Science; Olivia Miley of Foxboro, Summa Cum Laude in Biology, Ravi Patel of Foxboro, International Relations, Lexi Quinn of Foxboro, Summa Cum Laude in Economics.
These students made the Dean’s List for the spring semester:
North Attleboro: Nina Ahmad, Nadim Barakat, Annie Khawand, Krithika Mood, Jared Vacher
Wrentham: Izzy Antilla, Matthew DiFiore, Arielle Feuer
Foxboro: Adriana Callen, Alexander Lea, Megan Lea. Declan Murphy, Ryan Proulx
Attleboro: Harnaljia Fenelon, Amanda-Lexine Sunga
Mansfield: Amanda Lee
Norton: Vicki Tran
Elms College
CHICOPEE — Kayla Pasquel of North Attleboro graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Caroline Mechan of North Attleboro graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing on May 20 from College of Our Lady of the Elms.
William James College
NEWTON — Heather Simpson of Rehoboth has graduated with a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from William James College.