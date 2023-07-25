Campus news

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ari Waldorf of Foxboro has received a degree in computer science (BS) and Jessica Wagner of Plainville has earned one in sustainable systems (MS) from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Tufts University

MEDFORD — These local students graduated from Tufts University on May 21 with the following bachelor’s degrees:

Harper McKerrow of Norfolk, Political Science; Olivia Miley of Foxboro, Summa Cum Laude in Biology, Ravi Patel of Foxboro, International Relations, Lexi Quinn of Foxboro, Summa Cum Laude in Economics.

These students made the Dean’s List for the spring semester:

North Attleboro: Nina Ahmad, Nadim Barakat, Annie Khawand, Krithika Mood, Jared Vacher

Wrentham: Izzy Antilla, Matthew DiFiore, Arielle Feuer

Foxboro: Adriana Callen, Alexander Lea, Megan Lea. Declan Murphy, Ryan Proulx

Attleboro: Harnaljia Fenelon, Amanda-Lexine Sunga

Mansfield: Amanda Lee

Norton: Vicki Tran

Elms College

CHICOPEE — Kayla Pasquel of North Attleboro graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Caroline Mechan of North Attleboro graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing on May 20 from College of Our Lady of the Elms.

William James College

NEWTON — Heather Simpson of Rehoboth has graduated with a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from William James College.