Le Moyne College
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Mckenzie Bergdoll of Attleboro graduated from Le Moyne College in May with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and was named to the spring Dean’s List.
Jacob Adams of Mansfield was named to the spring Dean’s List.
University of Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Raymond George of North Attleboro graduated from The University of Tampa on May 6 with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management BS.
Also, the following local students made the spring Dean’s List.
Paige Tang of Mansfield, Jaclyn Anderson of Norfolk, Colleen Crowther of Wrentham, Jillian Anderson of Wrentham, Paul Danesi of Attleboro, Briar Marini of North Attleboro, William Oram of North Attleboro, Ryan Wasnewsky of Plainville, Courtney Terwilliger of Norton, Caitlin Smith of Norton and Jason Deslauriers of Seekonk.
Hartwick College
ONEONTA, N.Y. — Shayne Kerrigan of Foxboro was named to Hartwick College’s spring Dean’s List.
Keene State
KEENE, N.H. — Matthew Proctor of Rehoboth has been named to the spring Dean’s List at Keene State College.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Gabriel Marques of Attleboro, Ryan Stiles of Mansfield, Mary Coady of North Attleboro and Sara Jorritsma of Wrentham made the spring President’s List at the University of Alabama.
Alex Chasen, Gregory Coyle, Molly DiMarino and Jason Stokinger of Mansfield, Saoirse Frigon of North Attleboro, Cecilia Neary of Seekonk, and Sofia Riedel of Wrentham were named to the Deans List.
Haiden Peavey of Mansfield was selected to UA Early College spring Director’s List.
RIT
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The following local students were named to the spring Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Rehoboth: John Lewandowski
Norfolk: Della Conlin
Attleboro: Ethan Sylvia
Seekonk: Jakob Gries
Foxboro: Tiger Young, Ari Waldorf, Drew Young, Felipe Miranda, Liza Shayevich, Brady Callahan, Christopher Ooi
Plainville: Katharine Pepper
Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Sydney North of Mansfield made the President’s Honor Roll for the spring semester at Oklahoma State University.
Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Bingying Chu of Mansfield, Chris Digiacomo of Norfolk, Abigail R. Gray of Norton, and Kerri Stenovitch of Wrentham made the Scholastic Honor Roll for spring semester at Oregon State University.
Castleton University
CASTLETON, Vt. — Jason Comeau of Mansfield, Hunter Sarro of Foxboro, and Gwyneth Tatton of Rehoboth were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the spring semester.
Western New England
SPRINGFIELD — Amanda Burns of Attleboro, Evan Langille of North Attleboro, Hanna Rau of Mansfield, Matthew Kurland of Norton, and Owen Harding of North Attleboro made the spring President’s List at Western New England University.
MassBay Community College
WELLESLEY HILLS — The following local students have been named to the MassBay Community College spring Dean’s List.
Attleboro: Adeniyi Waheed, Allyson Andrews, Joseph Deiratani, Salman Aljanabi
Foxboro: Makayla Duquette, Phylissa Fenton, Joseph Derba
Norfolk: Nick Ethier, John Hart
Wrentham: Nicholas Bartlett, Teresa Moriarty
University of Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Ben Johnston of Mansfield and Delia Barthel, Kai Chau and Kelly Neuendorf, all of Attleboro, made the spring President’s Honors List at the University of Hartford.
Plymouth State University
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Michael Blanchard of North Attleboro, Joseph Cappelletti of Mansfield, Morgan Cunningham of Wrentham, Jacqueline Dizney of Foxboro, Robert Graf of Mansfield, David Holden of Seekonk, Lauren Kerwin of Seekonk, Mia Masciarelli of North Attleboro, Quincey Munson of Rehoboth, Chiara Pacini of Foxboro, Megan Rouvalis of Mansfield and Jack Tortolani of Seekonk made the spring President’s List at Plymouth State University.
Abby Smigielski of Norton, Lauren Chapman of Rehoboth, Leah Newman of Attleboro, Courtney Tong of North Attleboro, Shannon Egan of Foxboro and Camryn Loomis of Seekonk made the Dean’s List.