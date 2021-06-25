Quinnipiac University
HAMDEN, Conn. — The following students received degrees from Quinnipiac University during commencement ceremonies held in May:
Attleboro: Brendan Jelley, bachelor of science in marketing; Rachael Pasquarose, master of occupational therapy; Meredith Piazza, bachelor of science in computer information systems.
Foxboro: Thomas Comery-Warren, bachelor of arts in history; Blake DeCarr, master of science in business analytics; Gerald Keller, bachelor of science in finance.
North Attleboro: Carly Bauersachs, master of business administration; Amanda Carty, bachelor of science in marketing; Brent Doherty, bachelor of science in health science; Ryan Falcone, bachelor of science in marketing.
Seekonk: Aaron Branco, doctor of physical therapy; Brenden Cavaco, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Angela Farren, bachelor of science in psychology; Eric Kerr, bachelor of arts in journalism.
Wrentham: Shea Kelliher, bachelor of science in marketing.
Lehigh University
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — These local student graduated May 24 from Lehigh University with the following degrees:
Shane Quinn of Norfolk, bachelor of science in computer science and business, with high honors.
Benjamin Kablik of Mansfield, bachelor of science in business and economics with a major in finance and marketing with honors.
Liam Lynch of Foxboro, bachelor of science in business and economics with a major in finance.
Endicott College
BEVERLY — These local students graduated May 22 from Endicott College with the following degrees:
Attleboro Falls: Anthony Rinaldi, master of education, athletic administration,
North Attleboro: Megan Barlow, bachelor of arts, liberal studies/education, summa cum laude; Brian Hines, bachelor of science, digital media; Sabrina Tosto, bachelor of arts, English, summa cum laude.
Wrentham: Grace Denholm, bachelor of science, exercise science, cum laude; Jennifer Lacroix, master of education, special education; Elise Regnier, bachelor of science, nursing; Julianne Sullivan, bachelor of fine arts, interior design; Katherine Turner, bachelor of science, psychology and criminal justice, magna cum laude.
These students made the spring Dean’s List:
Attleboro: Veronica Esteban, Brooke Fontaine, Ashley Lauzier, Elisabeth Ramos
Foxboro: Caitlin Flaherty, Kaitlin Kelly, Tess Longley
North Attleboro: Colette Petit, Jacqueline Valeri, Megan Barlow, Corinne Blasetti, Sabrina Tosto
Seekonk: Gabrielle Blum, Chloe Lunnie
Wrentham: Katlyn Aaron, Charlotte Colella, Elise Regnier, Sydney Salvatore, Julianne Sullivan, Katherine Turner
Norwich University
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — These local students earned the following degrees from Norwich University at the May 1 commencement:
Keegan Murphy of Attleboro, bachelor of science in international business; Lily Marszalkowski of Foxboro, bachelor of arts summa cum laude in criminal justice; Emily Schromm of North Attleboro, bachelor of science magna cum laude in nursing.
Marszalkowski also made the President’s List for the spring semester while Schromm and Alexander Rodriguez and Daniel Henry Perry of Attleboro made the Dean’s List.
University of Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Teresa Poidomani of North Attleboro made the spring Dean’s List at the University of Iowa.
Eastern Connecticut
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Tyler Koppy of Attleboro made the spring Dean’s List at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Marquette University
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Chris Pyne of Wrentham has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Marquette University.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Molly DiMarino and Jolie O’Neil of Mansfield, Mary Coady of North Attleboro and Sarah Gingras of Seekonk were named to the spring President’s List at the University of Alabama.
Tucker Kennedy of Foxboro, Julia Weeden of North Attleboro, Jessica Cicerone of Norton, and Brinn Foley and Benjamin Kaunfer of Wrentham were named to the Deans List.
Nichols College
DUDLEY — Christina Dunne of Norton, Victoria Lussier of Attleboro, Samuel Saintilus of Plainville, Zachary Senay of North Attleboro and Thomas Stedman of Norton received President’s List honors at Nichols College for the spring semester.
Michael Bloom of Attleboro, Grant Buchanan, David Foster and Audrey Shapiro of North Attleboro,,and Shannon Sly of Rehoboth, made the Dean’s List.
Ohio University
ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions student Evan Capar of Attleboro has been named to the spring Dean’s List.
Husson University
BANGOR, Maine — David R. Norris of Mansfield, Nicole E. Majewski of North Attleboro and Erin C. Cahoon of Wrentham have been named to the spring President’s List at Husson University. Shauna Nicole Francey of Attleboro, Daniel P. Egan of Foxboro and Erin Elizabeth Reid of North Attleboro have been named to the Honors List and Katie-Anne E. Dalton of Mansfield made the Dean’s List.
Northeastern University
BOSTON — The following local residents made the spring Dean’s List at Northeastern University.
Attleboro: Natasha Zaarour, Grace Mayer, Tianna McDonald, Salima Amiji, Jeffrey Haynes,
Foxboro: Kathryn Randall, Shraeya Srinivasan, Brandon Wasserman
Mansfield: Joshua Cook, Amanda Mangano, Farah Makram, Serena Li, Thomas Rozelle, Sara Adra, Ethan Blodgett, Jake Rawlings, Jalaj Singh, Makenna Harnden,
Norfolk: Caroline Magee, Katelyn Holmes, Josie Rowean, Brian Hayward, Alexa Canning,
North Attleboro: Sean McSweeney, Bryan Engler, Cole Schmitt, Tori Young, William Redding, Laurel Bellemore, Jolie Bellemore, Lily Wetherbee,
Plainville: Jugal Singh
Rehoboth: Megan Reed
Seekonk: Griffin Hoskins
Wrentham: James Sanislow, Samantha DeWitt, Annabelle Paradis, Keerthana Senthil Kumar, Dylan Powers
These Dean’s List students are members of the Honors Program: Eric Yip of Attleboro, Sara Scardocci of Foxboro, Karoline Weber of Mansfield, James Landry of North Attleboro, Brendan Clarke and Thomas Ciavattone of Plainville, Stephen Malacaria of Wrentham
College of Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Iris Neubecker of Attleboro and Taylor Mulvehill of Norton made the spring President’s List at College of Charleston.
Charlotte Drainville of Seekonk, Sydney Fahey of Attleboro, Whitney Freese of Wrentham, Shelby Upton of Attleboro and Carli Degirolamo of Attleboro made the Dean’s List.
