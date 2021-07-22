Campus news
Merchant Marine Academy
KINGS POINT, N.Y. — Conor McSheffrey of Attleboro recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. McSheffrey earned a bachelor of science degree and a commission in the U.S. Armed Forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
Hobart and William Smith
GENEVA, N.Y. — Liam Moore of North Attleboro received a bachelor of arts degree in media and society in May from Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Adelphi University
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Sarah Deyo of Attleboro has earned a master of science degree in professional accountancy from Adelphi University.
Julia Strachan of North Attleboro graduated magna cum laude from Adelphi in May with a bachelor of arts degree in political science. She earned departmental honors and Pi Sigma Alpha.
Quinnipiac University
HAMDEN, Conn — The following area students were named to the spring Dean’s List at Quinnipiac University:
Attleboro: Shannon Barkan, Jordan Benardo, Jake Camara, Robert Furtado, James Lawrence, Gordon Moulton, Meredith Piazza, Thomas Shipman, Sophie Weiland
Foxboro: Thomas Comery-Warren, Elizabeth Davis, Hannah Davis, Alison Gilarde, Gerald Keller
North Attleboro: Amanda Carty, Brent Doherty, Ryan Falcone, Christopher Flannery, Rachael McKenna, Kayla Moulin, Deveney Paine, Julia Santos, Mariam Shawish, Abigail Slaney
Seekonk: Megan Accardi, Brenden Cavaco, Nicholas Dimuccio, Angela Farren, Eric Kerr, Charles Lehourites
Wrentham: Lindsay Haynes, Shea Kelliher, Ramez Saad
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
WORCESTER — The following local students were named to the spring Dean’s List: at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Attleboro: Alexis Compton, Shane Dancer, Brian DeFlaminio, Akansha Deshpande, John Dougherty, Benjamin Larkin, Amber Poulin, Alexander Simoneau, Matthew Willis
North Attleboro: Eliza Dion, Olivia Gedgaudas, Matthew Iaconis, Azka Siddiq, Meghan Slaney, Marina Spenciner, Priyankha Sunil, John Winship
Mansfield: Nathan Brumble, Elizabeth Healy, Matthew Kirejczyk, Megan Letendre, Trevor Ninesling, Connor Peavey, Bhargavi Ramesh, Luke Savoie
Seekonk: Thomas Ciolfi, Giovanni Mannino
Rehoboth: Aaron Andrade, Richard Curtis
Foxboro: Emily Bubencik, Isabel Hallal, Gregory Klimov
Plainville: Jeremy Rhines, Saniya Syeda
Norton: Jane Richardson, Ryan Wheeler
Norfolk: Olivia Atkins, Casey Frommer, Liliana MacDonald
Wrentham: Ian Khung, Samantha Robison, Luke Rudolph
Rochester Institute of Tech.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The following local students made the spring Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology: Sydney McDonald of Seekonk, Will Mackin of Mansfield, Camille Kwiek of Rehoboth, Vietnam Le of Attleboro, Samuel Carr of Wrentham, Matt Stetter of Norfolk, Eryk White of Attleboro, Ethan Ball of Norfolk.
Bucknell University
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Ford DelVecchio of Mansfield, Ethan Dunne of Norfolk, Sarah Magro of Norfolk, and Meghan Wagner of Wrentham made the spring Dean’s List at Bucknell University.
