Campus news
University of Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Jarrett Cordeiro of Rehoboth, Peter Davis of Mansfield and Jaclyn Martin of Rehoboth made the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Hartford.
Annmarie Jarvis of Foxboro, Chloe Layne of Wrentham and Jared Winiarz of Norton made the Dean’s List.
Hofstra University
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Brittany Johnson of Mansfield and Gabrielle Oliver of Seekonk made the spring Provost’s List at Hofstra University. Kailey Abbott of Norfolk, Logan Biedermann of Mansfield, Emily Bradbury of Attleboro, Elissa Cano of Attleboro, and Caroline Rudd of Foxboro made the Dean’s List.
Sacred Heart University
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Brandon Lacy of North Attleboro was named to the Dean’s List of Sacred Heart University.
