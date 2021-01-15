Campus news
Palmer College of Chiropractic
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ryan Deighan of Attleboro graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West campus in San Jose, Calif., on Dec. 18.
College of Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Julia Reilly of Wrentham graduated from the College of Charleston in December with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Assumption University
WORCESTER — The Assumption University Office of Student Activities has announced these local students are serving as leaders of a club or organizations this year.
Claudia Grunewald of North Attleboro is co-president of Active Minds, which works to help the stigma related to mental health.
Rebecca Choiniere of Attleboro is co-president of the Neuroscience Club, in which students participate in activities that explore the neuroscience system.
Mount St. Mary’s University
EMMITSBURG, Md. — James Cannata of Foxboro and Timothy DeRosa of Mansfield made the fall Dean’s List at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Massasoit Community College
BROCKTON — The following local students made Massasoit Community College’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List:
Attleboro: Nicole Flores
Foxboro: Michelle Beinars, Karen Flanagan, Sarah Gallant, Patrick Hood, Christopher Knight, Natalie Lupo, Courtney McGowan, Bridgette Mendoza, Caitlin Mulcahy, James O’Neil, Erin O’Neill, Emma Pudsey, Jose Ranero, Thomas Rosenberger, Jacob Selenius, Kelly Shannon, Katharine Torkelson
Mansfield: Faith Alves, Jacqueline Anderson, George Burgess, Rosalina Carchide, Colleen Cooney, Kaitlyn Johnson, Harry Jones, Elijah Karpf, Salman Khan, Naofel Rahman, Ana Souza
Norfolk: Gabriella Hierl, Katie Killion, Nathanael Lukens
North Attleboro:Alivia Byrne, Lauren Cavanagh, Daniel Cummings, Nathan Hershey, Mariama Jasseh, Jesse Maclean, Alyssa Rade, Gloria Vuilliomenet
Norton: Kailee Robinson, Riley Sparks
Wrentham: Ethan Neipris
SUNY Potsdam
POTSDAM, N.Y. — Olivia Coyne and Karina Schaupp, both of Mansfield, made the fall semester President’s List at the State University of New York at Potsdam.
Attleboro: Kelsey Cole, Katarina Ferreira
North Attleboro: Danielle MacDonald, Marcus Costa, Daniel O’Malley
Seekonk: Nathan Pickett, Rachel Pion
Wrentham: Virginia May
