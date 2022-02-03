Quinnipiac University

HAMDEN, Conn. — The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Quinnipiac University.

Attleboro: Shannon Barkan, Jake Camara, Robert Furtado, James Lawrence, Thomas Shipman

Foxboro: Elizabeth Davis, Hannah Davis, Alison Gilarde

North Attleboro: Alyssa Boucher, Kathaleen Bradley, Christopher Flannery, Olivia Luistro, Rachael McKenna, Arianna Newth, Deveney Paine, Anthony Sarro, Abigail Slaney, Madison Stack, Hannah Weinstock

Seekonk: Megan Accardi, Charles Lehourites

Wrentham: Lindsay Haynes, Lily Heslin, Ramez Saad

Northeastern University

BOSTON — The following local students made the fall Dean’s List at Northeastern University.

Attleboro: Rachel Erwin, Tianna McDonald, Kathleen Kerrins, Claudia Pressat, Cole Reardon, Jeffrey Haynes, Kirsten Petrucci, Anisa Amiji, Sumit De, Eric Yip, Rebecca Lustig

Foxboro: Tatiana Ozone, Milani Horsley, Osahenrumwen Omuemu, Samuel Randall, Aribah Baig, Emma Dahl, Sara Scardocci, Gabrielle Shilcusky

Mansfield: Thomas Rozelle, Peyton Geddis, Brooke Berube, Erin Hastings, Dheeraj Valluru, Jake Rawlings, Ethan Schlosser, Aryana Khosravani, Ian Steele, John Taylor, Elena DeLucia, Joshua Cook, Janani Elumalai, Michael Jeans, Serena Li, Andrew Brady, Shaan Hossain, Justin Miller, Alexandra Burnham, Paxton Howard

Norfolk: Alexa Canning, Emma Dunnington, Matthew Stetter, Christopher Owen, Gabriel Mendes, Nicolas Basile, Anthony Zappala, Frederick Hessler

North Attleboro: Abigail Rajadurai, Laurel Bellemore, Lily Wetherbee, Sean Drew, Evan Daniels, Tori Young, Jolie Bellemore, Sreeja Daliparthy, Salma Alawi, William Redding, Rahmeh Aboelela, Shurobhi Nandi, Justin Vecchiarelli, Mia Antunovic, Alonza Robinson, Abigail Noreck

Plainville: Nikita Murli, Thomas Ciavattone

Rehoboth: Megan Reed, Christopher Pike

Seekonk: Griffin Hoskins

Wrentham: Justin Malacaria, Evan Bangs, James Sanislow, Jacob Webster, Campbell Compton

Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Curtis O’Regan of Mansfield, Carly Rogers of North Attleboro and Rachael Servidio of Seekonk made the fall Dean’s List at Seton Hall University.

Providence College

PROVIDENCE — Andrew Antonik of Attleboro has earned Dean’s List honors at Providence College for the fall 2021 semester.

University of Connecticut

STORRS, Conn. — Gabriella Bosh of Attleboro made the fall Dean’s List at the University of Connecticut.

Massasoit Community College

SOUTH EASTON — Evelynn Silva of Norton and Mohammad Sengaba of Mansfield, students in Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School’s Early College High School Program, made the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Massasoit Community College.