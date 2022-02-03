Quinnipiac University
HAMDEN, Conn. — The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Quinnipiac University.
Attleboro: Shannon Barkan, Jake Camara, Robert Furtado, James Lawrence, Thomas Shipman
Foxboro: Elizabeth Davis, Hannah Davis, Alison Gilarde
North Attleboro: Alyssa Boucher, Kathaleen Bradley, Christopher Flannery, Olivia Luistro, Rachael McKenna, Arianna Newth, Deveney Paine, Anthony Sarro, Abigail Slaney, Madison Stack, Hannah Weinstock
Seekonk: Megan Accardi, Charles Lehourites
Wrentham: Lindsay Haynes, Lily Heslin, Ramez Saad
Northeastern University
BOSTON — The following local students made the fall Dean’s List at Northeastern University.
Attleboro: Rachel Erwin, Tianna McDonald, Kathleen Kerrins, Claudia Pressat, Cole Reardon, Jeffrey Haynes, Kirsten Petrucci, Anisa Amiji, Sumit De, Eric Yip, Rebecca Lustig
Foxboro: Tatiana Ozone, Milani Horsley, Osahenrumwen Omuemu, Samuel Randall, Aribah Baig, Emma Dahl, Sara Scardocci, Gabrielle Shilcusky
Mansfield: Thomas Rozelle, Peyton Geddis, Brooke Berube, Erin Hastings, Dheeraj Valluru, Jake Rawlings, Ethan Schlosser, Aryana Khosravani, Ian Steele, John Taylor, Elena DeLucia, Joshua Cook, Janani Elumalai, Michael Jeans, Serena Li, Andrew Brady, Shaan Hossain, Justin Miller, Alexandra Burnham, Paxton Howard
Norfolk: Alexa Canning, Emma Dunnington, Matthew Stetter, Christopher Owen, Gabriel Mendes, Nicolas Basile, Anthony Zappala, Frederick Hessler
North Attleboro: Abigail Rajadurai, Laurel Bellemore, Lily Wetherbee, Sean Drew, Evan Daniels, Tori Young, Jolie Bellemore, Sreeja Daliparthy, Salma Alawi, William Redding, Rahmeh Aboelela, Shurobhi Nandi, Justin Vecchiarelli, Mia Antunovic, Alonza Robinson, Abigail Noreck
Plainville: Nikita Murli, Thomas Ciavattone
Rehoboth: Megan Reed, Christopher Pike
Seekonk: Griffin Hoskins
Wrentham: Justin Malacaria, Evan Bangs, James Sanislow, Jacob Webster, Campbell Compton
Seton Hall
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Curtis O’Regan of Mansfield, Carly Rogers of North Attleboro and Rachael Servidio of Seekonk made the fall Dean’s List at Seton Hall University.
Providence College
PROVIDENCE — Andrew Antonik of Attleboro has earned Dean’s List honors at Providence College for the fall 2021 semester.
University of Connecticut
STORRS, Conn. — Gabriella Bosh of Attleboro made the fall Dean’s List at the University of Connecticut.
Massasoit Community College
SOUTH EASTON — Evelynn Silva of Norton and Mohammad Sengaba of Mansfield, students in Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School’s Early College High School Program, made the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Massasoit Community College.