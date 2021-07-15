Campus news
Campus news
University of Connecticut
STORRS, Conn. — The following area students have graduated from the University of Connecticut.
North Attleboro: Nicole Irish, Jayla Theodora Millender
Attleboro: Meagan Ann Bourgette
Foxboro: Samantha Erin Greenberg, Elizabeth Ryan
Norfolk: Kerry Anne Morgan
Rehoboth: Bret Michael Achin, Sean Ryan Silva
Wrentham: Nicolas Tricard
These students made the spring Dean’s List:
Attleboro: Hannah Gariepy, Pranav Singh, Brian Ulbrich
Foxboro: Julia Carangelo, Zachary Parker
Mansfield: Matthew Correia, Kira Goldman, Alma Jeri-Wahrhaftig
North Attleboro: Nicole Irish, Niti Kamani
Norfolk: Kerry Morgan
Clark University
WORCESTER — These local students have earned the following degrees from Clark University.
Mansfield: Sophie Phaedra Kelliher,, master of arts in teaching; Aidan F. Cahill, bachelor of arts in management; Rachael M. Howe, bachelor of arts in psychology; Anna E. Bramley, bachelor of arts in psychology and Spanish.
Wrentham: Conor Pomfret Khung, bachelor of arts in biochemistry and molecular biology; Jocelyn Snyder, summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in economics, member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.
Plainville: Patrick Michael Clark, bachelor of arts in economics.
Norton: Amanda L. Flicop, magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in theater arts.
Rehoboth: Jessica Evelyn DeMelo, magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in sociology.
North Shore Community College
DANVERS — Jacqueline Daly of Attleboro has graduated from North Shore Community College.
Saint Michael’s College
COLCHESTER, Vt. — On May 13, Madeline Lauren Gemme of Mansfield graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Saint Michael’s College. Sarah Elizabeth Hunzeker of North Attleboro graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in English and secondary education.
SUNY Canton
CANTON, N.Y. — Zackery M. Newman of Seekonk has earned a bachelor of technology in criminal investigation degree from SUNY Canton.
University of Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa has named the following local students to the Dean’s List for the spring semester:
Nicole Peckham of Mansfield, Alexandria Bergevine of Plainville, Emily Bulato of Attleboro, Grace Munley of North Attleboro, Paige Tang of Mansfield, Emily Melanson of Norfolk and Caitlin Smith of Norton.
Baylor University
WACO, Texas — Reilly Hokanson of Wretham has been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring semester at Baylor University.
Sam Houston State University
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Emme Ricci of Foxboro made the spring Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University.
University of Saint Joseph
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Brianna Barfield of North Attleboro and Matthew Goebel of Norton made the spring Dean’s List at the University of Saint Joseph.
College of New Jersey
EWING, N.J. — Soundharya Mahadevan of North Attleboro made the spring Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey.
