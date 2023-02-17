Campus news
Castleton University
CASTLETON, Vt. — Albert Tatton of Rehoboth graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in accounting from Castleton University following completion of the fall semester in December.
Saint Anselm College
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Jacqueline Conroy of Norton and Emma Izydorczak of Wrentham, students at Saint Anselm College, have been inducted into the Epsilon Tau-at-Large Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing.
Tallahassee Community College
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Valerie Haist of Attleboro was named to Tallahassee Community College fall President’s List.
Endicott College
BEVERLY — The following local students made the fall Dean’s List at Endicott College.
Attleboro: Ashley Candiales, Veronica Esteban, Ashley Lauzier, Lindsey Perry, Elisabeth Ramos, Adam Walker
Foxboro: Nicholas Belloli, Kerry Dunn, Kaitlin Kelly, Jillian Read
North Attleboro: Corinne Blasetti, Sydney Brissette, Rex Bruschi, Ashlyn Cziria, Morgan Eaton, Renee Miconi, Makenzie Nardelli, Colette Petit
Norton: Jeffrey Golota
Seekonk: Faith DaSilva, Grace Ippolito, Nicholas Kasper, Lucy Lewis, Katerina Mihailides
Wrentham: Charlotte Colella, Nicole Connor, Isabella Fraone, Sophia Ragno, Amanda van Roon
Dean College
FRANKLIN — Amy Emerson of Norton, Shayna Mango of Plainville, Alexandria Sulfaro of Norton and Theresa Sullivan of Wrentham made the fall President’s List at Dean College.
These students made the Dean’s List:
Mansfield: Shea Brady, Regan Calusdian, Victoria Collins, Angelica Oliveira, Alicia Ricci
Foxboro: Sandra Doiron, Joseph Gonzalez
Attleboro: Sierra Lewicki, Zachary Miller
North Attleboro: Madison Frechette, Colleen Kinney, Kyle Lussier, Madison Mayo, Gary Wright
Wrentham: Jenna Ryan, Bryan Sugrue
Springfield College
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College has named Rilee Mclean of Attleboro to the fall Dean’s List.
Florida Tech
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Emily Foley of North Attleboro and Matt Gorton of Seekonk made the fall Dean’s List at Florida Institute of Technology.
Fairfield University
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The following area students received fall Dean’s List honors at Fairfield University.
Attleboro: Samantha G. Fasoldt, Meghan E. Panzer, Vishvesh S. Patel, Victoria L. Rego
Foxboro: Jake B. Gilbert, Morgan L. Sylvestre
North Attleboro: Madison Enright, Morgan O. Gayton, Catherine A. McConville, Erini C. Rigas, Rylie C. Robinson, Emily L. Testa
Norton: Aine M. Riviere
Wrentham: Patrick S. Ahern, Brenna T. Kennedy, Erin E. Regnier, Kylie E. Wistran
Western New England
SPRINGFIELD — Matthew Kurland of Norton, Amanda Burns of Attleboro, and Owen Harding of North Attleboro made the fall President’s List at Western New England University.
These area students made the Dean’s List:
Mansfield: Greta Hobbs, Hanna Rau, Jacob Gerraughty
North Attleboro: Stephanie McKenna, Garrett Lovejoy, Evan Langille, Faith Graveline
Foxboro: Hannah Blake
Seekonk: Serenna Cabral
Saint Anselm College
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College has announced the following local students made the fall Dean’s List.
Attleboro: Zachary Castro
Foxboro: Katherine Collins
North Attleboro: Matthew Carges
Norton: Julia Alves, Christopher Berthao, Jacqueline Conroy
Wrentham: Emma Izydorczak, Haley Izydorczak, Brandon LeBlanc, Genevieve LeBlanc