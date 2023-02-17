Campus news

Castleton University

CASTLETON, Vt. — Albert Tatton of Rehoboth graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in accounting from Castleton University following completion of the fall semester in December.

Saint Anselm College

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Jacqueline Conroy of Norton and Emma Izydorczak of Wrentham, students at Saint Anselm College, have been inducted into the Epsilon Tau-at-Large Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing.

Tallahassee Community College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Valerie Haist of Attleboro was named to Tallahassee Community College fall President’s List.

Endicott College

BEVERLY — The following local students made the fall Dean’s List at Endicott College.

Attleboro: Ashley Candiales, Veronica Esteban, Ashley Lauzier, Lindsey Perry, Elisabeth Ramos, Adam Walker

Foxboro: Nicholas Belloli, Kerry Dunn, Kaitlin Kelly, Jillian Read

North Attleboro: Corinne Blasetti, Sydney Brissette, Rex Bruschi, Ashlyn Cziria, Morgan Eaton, Renee Miconi, Makenzie Nardelli, Colette Petit

Norton: Jeffrey Golota

Seekonk: Faith DaSilva, Grace Ippolito, Nicholas Kasper, Lucy Lewis, Katerina Mihailides

Wrentham: Charlotte Colella, Nicole Connor, Isabella Fraone, Sophia Ragno, Amanda van Roon

Dean College

FRANKLIN — Amy Emerson of Norton, Shayna Mango of Plainville, Alexandria Sulfaro of Norton and Theresa Sullivan of Wrentham made the fall President’s List at Dean College.

These students made the Dean’s List:

Mansfield: Shea Brady, Regan Calusdian, Victoria Collins, Angelica Oliveira, Alicia Ricci

Foxboro: Sandra Doiron, Joseph Gonzalez

Attleboro: Sierra Lewicki, Zachary Miller

North Attleboro: Madison Frechette, Colleen Kinney, Kyle Lussier, Madison Mayo, Gary Wright

Wrentham: Jenna Ryan, Bryan Sugrue

Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College has named Rilee Mclean of Attleboro to the fall Dean’s List.

Florida Tech

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Emily Foley of North Attleboro and Matt Gorton of Seekonk made the fall Dean’s List at Florida Institute of Technology.

Fairfield University

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The following area students received fall Dean’s List honors at Fairfield University.

Attleboro: Samantha G. Fasoldt, Meghan E. Panzer, Vishvesh S. Patel, Victoria L. Rego

Foxboro: Jake B. Gilbert, Morgan L. Sylvestre

North Attleboro: Madison Enright, Morgan O. Gayton, Catherine A. McConville, Erini C. Rigas, Rylie C. Robinson, Emily L. Testa

Norton: Aine M. Riviere

Wrentham: Patrick S. Ahern, Brenna T. Kennedy, Erin E. Regnier, Kylie E. Wistran

Western New England

SPRINGFIELD — Matthew Kurland of Norton, Amanda Burns of Attleboro, and Owen Harding of North Attleboro made the fall President’s List at Western New England University.

These area students made the Dean’s List:

Mansfield: Greta Hobbs, Hanna Rau, Jacob Gerraughty

North Attleboro: Stephanie McKenna, Garrett Lovejoy, Evan Langille, Faith Graveline

Foxboro: Hannah Blake

Seekonk: Serenna Cabral

Saint Anselm College

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College has announced the following local students made the fall Dean’s List.

Attleboro: Zachary Castro

Foxboro: Katherine Collins

North Attleboro: Matthew Carges

Norton: Julia Alves, Christopher Berthao, Jacqueline Conroy

Wrentham: Emma Izydorczak, Haley Izydorczak, Brandon LeBlanc, Genevieve LeBlanc