Castleton University
CASTLETON, Vt. — Albert Tatton of Rehoboth was recently named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the spring semester.
Massasoit Community College
BROCKTON — These local students made the spring Dean’s List at Massasoit Community College.
Attleboro: Jeffrey Daniels, Nicole Flores, Shabry Woodberry
Foxboro: Anthony Acosta, Hayley Callahan, Christopher Ciriello, Karen Flanagan, Sarah Gallant, Patrick Hood, Christopher Knight, Bridgette Mendoza, Caitlin Mulcahy, James O’Neil, Erin O’Neil, Maria Politsopoulos, Emma Pudsey, Jose Ranero, Kelly Shannon, Thais Skopinski, Molly Smith, Nyles Tower
Mansfield: Abdullah Alaghbar, Faith Alves, George Burgess, Rosalina Carchide, Elizabeth Flanagan, Kaitlyn Johnson, Mostafa Khalaf, Salman Khan, Cullen MacIntyre, Patrick McCue, Cassandra McKenney, Ashley Onwe, Naofel Rahman
North Attleboro: Alivia Byrne, Daniel Cummings, Shane Devlin, Nathan Hershey, Jesse Maclean, Alyssa Rade, Jason Robinson, Gloria Vuilliomenet
Wrentham: Alex Elias, Ethan Neipris
Norton: Ifeoluwa Adeniji, Mollie O’Keeffe
Rehoboth: Thais Marino, Jayden Raphino, Nathan Schreiner
Plainville: Josiah Flynn
Norfolk: Katie Killion
Western New England University
SPRINGFIELD — Cameron E. Feldman and Danielle M. Conlon of Foxboro, Larsen Andrew Keys of Norfolk, Tyler A. LaFreniere, Tyler M. Sinacola and Owen David Harding of North Attleboro, and Colin Michael Cochrane of Norton made the spring President’s List at Western New England University.
Elyse K. Hirtle of Foxboro, Tyler R. Jenesky of Wrentham, Cameron Lee Furtado and Sierra Danielle Leek of Attleboro, Jessica R. Hicks, Maya Dias Estrela and Faith Lauren Graveline of North Attleboro, Thomas R. Madden of Plainville, and Abigayle Rose Lizotte Rehoboth made the Dean’s List.
Dean College
FRANKLIN — Gianna Angerame of Wrentham, Alyssa Burns of North Attleboro and Victoria Collins of Mansfield made the spring President’s List at Dean College.
Matthew Callahan of Attleboro, Melissa Campbell of Norfolk, Natalie Fernandes of Seekonk, Brien Forbes, Madison Frechette, Janet Joseph and Colleen Kinney of North Attleboro, Megan Laliberte and Robert Seeley of Attleboro, Brian Ripley of Rehoboth, John Sheahan of Mansfield, and Bryan Sugrue, Theresa Sullivan of Wrentham, Justine Caraballo of North Attleboro, David Curran of Wrentham, Stephanie Knoch of Norfolk, Kyle Lussier of North Attleboro, Rory McIntyre of Norfolk, Paul Molla of Sheldonville, Angelica Oliveira of Mansfield, Laura Valle of Wrentham, Justine Villega Franklin of North Attleboro and Gary Wright of North Attleboro made the Dean’s List.
University of Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Hallie Canfield of Foxboro was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Findlay.
Curry College
MILTON — The following local students made the spring Dean’s List at Curry College.
Attleboro: Marie Amara, Haylee Foley, Maxine Martins, Tim O’Brien, Lexi Pereira, Kaitlin Savage
Mansfield: Kaylee Doherty, Catherine Fitzgerald, Anthony Frazier, William Lynch, Julia Plath, Emma Nelson, John Sibilia
North Attleboro: William Boulanger, Faith Cahill, Joe Hilf, Molly Kilroy, Felicity Monfils, John Petrosh, Geoff Wilson
Seekonk: Lucas Robitaille, Haleigh Santos
Wrentham: Taylor Archambault, Owen Gonser, Grace Tamulionis
Foxboro: Andrew Block, Andrew Guarino, Jen Krentzman, Delaney MacDougall, Kelsie Merrill
Plainville: Marjorie Guerrier, Kelsie Rainone
Norton: Eric Babineau, Kyle Pereira, Joe Raneri, Calie Shea
Rehoboth: Huntter Biernacki, Ean McGonigle, Nicole Moreira
Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — John Randall of Foxboro earned Faculty Honors for the spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Katherine Huether of Foxboro made the Dean’s List.
Fairfield University
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The following Fairfield University students received Deans List honors for the spring semester.
Attleboro: Samantha Fasoldt, Vishvesh Patel, Emily Patton, Victoria Rego, Sydney Viera
Attleboro Falls: Madison Enright
Foxboro: Brian Barrett, Mackenzie Cusack, John McGahan, Sophia Prinos
North Attleboro: Morgan Gayton, Lindsay Howland, Caroline McConville, Erini Rigas, Emily Testa
Seekonk: Madeleine Kinney
Wrentham: Brenna Kennedy, Erin Regnier
Regis College
WESTON — Mary Petrie of Foxboro, Emily Blanchard and Avery McMorran of North Attleboro, and Andria Braga of Rehoboth made the spring Dean’s List at Regis College.
Muhlenberg College
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Sarina Bell of North Attleboro and Eric Brown and Sarah O’Sullivan of Mansfield were named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the spring semester.
