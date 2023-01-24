Campus news
American International College
SPRINGFIELD — Alexander Tertyshny of Attleboro, Destiny McGrath of Norton, Brendan Raymond of Attleboro, Colby Briggs of Attleboro and Isabella Erti of North Attleboro made the fall Dean’s List at American International College.
Clarkson University
POTSDAM, N.Y. — Drew Price of Mansfield and Reid Martin Rhines of Plainville have been named Presidential Scholars for the fall semester at Clarkson University. Nolan Jackson of Norfolk, Sebastian Myers of Rehoboth and Riley Outlaw of Plainville have been named to the Dean’s List.
Lehigh University
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Marin Cormier of Wrentham and Maggie Roberts of North Attleboro made the fall Dean’s List at Lehigh University.