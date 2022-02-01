New England Institute of Technology
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — The following area students made the fall Dean’s List at the New England Institute of Technology.
Attleboro: Tyler Ferro, Jamison Harris, Tyler Langill, Kimberly MacPhail, Elisabeth Rodrigues
Mansfield: Zachary Perretty
Norfolk: Sophia Bassick
North Attleboro: Dylan Lavimodiere, John McInnis, Karissa Smith, Vincent Zammiello
Norton: Ryan Consentino, Julie Rooslet
Plainville: Beth Flanagan
Rehoboth: Rose Ferreira-Zia, Kaleigh Jusczyk, Morgan Machado, William Taylor
Seekonk: Michael Braga Jr, Justin Cardoza, Camron Correia, Alex Killeen, Samantha Meerbott, Cody Mendes
Wrentham: Connor Eaton
MassBay Community College
WELLESLEY HILLS — The following local residents have been named to the MassBay Community College Dean’s List.
Attleboro: Ross Osemwegie, Joanita Musiime, Fabienne Joseph, Virginia Garcia, Joseph Deiratani, Jessica Ticas, Jakob Creighton
Foxboro: Joseph Derba, Crystal Richardson, Lilianne St Pierre, Olivia McAndrews
Mansfield: Gavin Collins
Norfolk: Kathryn Hurley, Connor Fritz, Joseph Carreiro, Nick Ethier, Larissa Garza, Breanne Dugan, Sarah Hanifan, Phyllicia Revell
North Attleboro: Tara Grady
Plainville: Matthew Tower
Wrentham: Ryan Halliday, Teresa Moriarty
Hofstra University
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Logan Biedermann of Mansfield, Nicholas Frangiamone of Wrentham, Aidan Judge and Lydia Santos of North Attleboro, Kethry Milne of Foxboro and Nicole Woolf of Attleboro made the fall Dean’s List at Hofstra University.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Teodor Andoni of Wrentham was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — Katherine Huether and John Randall of Foxboro made the fall Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Dean College
FRANKLIN — Justine Caraballo, Kyle Lussier and Gary Wright of North Attleboro, Stephanie Knoch of Norfolk, Paul Molla and Laura Valle of Wrentham, and Angelica Oliveira and Alicia Ricci of Mansfield earned a place on the fall Dean’s List at Dean College.