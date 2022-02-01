New England Institute of Technology

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — The following area students made the fall Dean’s List at the New England Institute of Technology.

Attleboro: Tyler Ferro, Jamison Harris, Tyler Langill, Kimberly MacPhail, Elisabeth Rodrigues

Mansfield: Zachary Perretty

Norfolk: Sophia Bassick

North Attleboro: Dylan Lavimodiere, John McInnis, Karissa Smith, Vincent Zammiello

Norton: Ryan Consentino, Julie Rooslet

Plainville: Beth Flanagan

Rehoboth: Rose Ferreira-Zia, Kaleigh Jusczyk, Morgan Machado, William Taylor

Seekonk: Michael Braga Jr, Justin Cardoza, Camron Correia, Alex Killeen, Samantha Meerbott, Cody Mendes

Wrentham: Connor Eaton

MassBay Community College

WELLESLEY HILLS — The following local residents have been named to the MassBay Community College Dean’s List.

Attleboro: Ross Osemwegie, Joanita Musiime, Fabienne Joseph, Virginia Garcia, Joseph Deiratani, Jessica Ticas, Jakob Creighton

Foxboro: Joseph Derba, Crystal Richardson, Lilianne St Pierre, Olivia McAndrews

Mansfield: Gavin Collins

Norfolk: Kathryn Hurley, Connor Fritz, Joseph Carreiro, Nick Ethier, Larissa Garza, Breanne Dugan, Sarah Hanifan, Phyllicia Revell

North Attleboro: Tara Grady

Plainville: Matthew Tower

Wrentham: Ryan Halliday, Teresa Moriarty

Hofstra University

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Logan Biedermann of Mansfield, Nicholas Frangiamone of Wrentham, Aidan Judge and Lydia Santos of North Attleboro, Kethry Milne of Foxboro and Nicole Woolf of Attleboro made the fall Dean’s List at Hofstra University.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Teodor Andoni of Wrentham was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Katherine Huether and John Randall of Foxboro made the fall Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Dean College

FRANKLIN — Justine Caraballo, Kyle Lussier and Gary Wright of North Attleboro, Stephanie Knoch of Norfolk, Paul Molla and Laura Valle of Wrentham, and Angelica Oliveira and Alicia Ricci of Mansfield earned a place on the fall Dean’s List at Dean College.