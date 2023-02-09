Campus news

University of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Kayla Justice of Norton graduated Dec. 16 from the University of Tampa with a criminology and criminal justice BS degree.

Also, Paige Tang of Mansfield, Jillian Anderson of Wrentham, William Oram of North Attleboro, Courtney Terwilliger of Norton, and Jason Deslauriers of Seekonk made the fall Dean’s List at the university.

University of Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Aidan R. Corrigan of Mansfield made the fall Dean’s List at the University of Scranton.

Saint Michael’s College

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Megan Flaherty of North Attleboro, Kevin Riggs and Benjamin Riggs of Plainville, Ashley Silveira of Seekonk, and Jenna Hitchen of Wrentham have been named to the fall Dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College.

Holy Cross

WORCESTER — The following local students made the fall Dean’s List at the College of the Holy Cross.

Wrentham: Resha Ajoy, Lauren Harkins, Andrew McDevitt

Mansfield: Luke Birch, Nicholas Brumble, Ellen Gracia, Brendan Robinson

Norton: Hannah Delea, Declan Diestel, Jordan Robbins

Foxboro: Lillian Feeney, Molly Fitzpatrick

Plainville: Robert Hjort

Norfolk: Meghan Hobbs, Melina Mitchell, Tristan Stephani

Rehoboth: Nathan Howard

Attleboro: Ella Lynch-Bartek, Cayce Patriarca

University of New England

BIDDEFORD and PORTLAND, Maine — The following area students have been named to the fall Dean’s List at the University of New England.

Attleboro: Kelsey Cole, Benjamin Lehane, Cameron Smith

Foxboro: Gregory Douvris, Kevin O’Keefe

North Attleboro: Megan Burns, Marcus Costa, Tori Granato, Rick Hamilton, Danielle MacDonald, Daniel O’Malley, Michelle Toro

Norton: Mia Larson, Jillian Perkins, Jordyn Tullock

Seekonk: Jared Moran, Brooke Parks

Wrentham: Virginia May, Faye Veilleux

University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. --Haiden Peavey of Mansfield has been selected to the UA Early College fall Director’s List at the University of Alabama. He attends Mansfield High School.

Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio — Sam Woodward of Norfolk and Evan Vigorito of North Attleboro made the fall Dean’s List at Miami University.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

WORCESTER — The following local students made Worcester Polytechnic Instute’s fall 2022 Dean’s List.

Foxboro: Anthony Amico, Amy Conley, Isabel Hallal, Gregory Klimov, Isaac Lau, Nicolas Olson, Dominic St. Pierre

Mansfield: Amirthavarshini Babu, Nathan Brumble, Elizabeth Healy, Samuel Honor, Megan Letendre, Connor Peavey Bhargavi Ramesh, Diwakar Sandhu, Steven Vovcsko

Norfolk: Anthony Bozza, Margaret Sherwood

Attleboro: Keanna Marie Bruce, Nina Demirs, Allison Morin, Aaron Zhang

Norton: Michael Collins, Jane Richardson

Rehoboth: Bella DeCilio, Noah Ferreira

North Attleboro: Eliza Dion, William Folan, Maxwell Hobbs, Vivek Jagadeesh, Andrew Nobrega, Adrian Pawlik, Jack Perriello

Plainville: Veronika Nowakowski

Seekonk: William Smith

College of Saint Rose

ALBANY, N.Y. — Skyler Poirier of North Attleboro earned a spot on the fall President’s List at The College of Saint Rose.

Georgia State University

ATLANTA — Imani Unegbu of Attleboro was named to the fall Dean’s List at Georgia State University.

Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Harrison Taraian of Rehoboth and Addison Balabanis of Foxboro have been named to the fall Deans’ List at Mississippi State University.

Quinnipiac University

HAMDEN, Conn. — The following area students were named to the fall Dean’s List at Quinnipiac University.

Attleboro: Jack Handy, Taylor Harrison, Russell Jackson, James Lawrence, Amber Masse, Thomas Shipman, Sophie Weiland

Attleboro Falls: Connor Bearer

Foxboro: Shane Carter, Elizabeth Davis

North Attleboro: Olivia Luistro, Arianna Newth, Deveney Paine, Anthony Sarro, Abigail Slaney, Hannah Weinstock

Norton: Katherine Franzosa, John Obrien, Elliot Wilson

Seekonk: Jacob Barreira, Charles Lehourites

Wrentham: Lindsay Haynes

Eastern Connecticut State

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Jillian Martin of Attleboro and AnnaLee Baker of Norton made the fall Dean’s List at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Lee University

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Lee University has named Reginald Bastien of Seekonk to the fall Dean’s List.

Regis College

WESTON — The following local students made the fall Dean’s List at Regis College.

Norton: Payton Bridge, Leah Buttner, Tegan Cinelli, Priti Patel

North Attleboro: Kaylin Cziria, Avery McMorran, Marissa Soares

Attleboro: Erica Donaruma, Morgan Gravel

Mansfield: Mariam Lawendy

Wrentham: Nicole O’Brien

Elon University

ELON, N.C. — Emma Katherine Toole made the fall Dean’s List at Elon University.

Merrimack College

NORTH ANDOVER — Sophia Salviati of Attleboro has been named to the fall President’s List at Merrimack College.

The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Patrick Walsh of Norfolk received gold star recognition for academic achievement and was placed on fall Dean’s List at The Citadel.