Campus news
University of Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Kayla Justice of Norton graduated Dec. 16 from the University of Tampa with a criminology and criminal justice BS degree.
Also, Paige Tang of Mansfield, Jillian Anderson of Wrentham, William Oram of North Attleboro, Courtney Terwilliger of Norton, and Jason Deslauriers of Seekonk made the fall Dean’s List at the university.
University of Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Aidan R. Corrigan of Mansfield made the fall Dean’s List at the University of Scranton.
Saint Michael’s College
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Megan Flaherty of North Attleboro, Kevin Riggs and Benjamin Riggs of Plainville, Ashley Silveira of Seekonk, and Jenna Hitchen of Wrentham have been named to the fall Dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College.
Holy Cross
WORCESTER — The following local students made the fall Dean’s List at the College of the Holy Cross.
Wrentham: Resha Ajoy, Lauren Harkins, Andrew McDevitt
Mansfield: Luke Birch, Nicholas Brumble, Ellen Gracia, Brendan Robinson
Norton: Hannah Delea, Declan Diestel, Jordan Robbins
Foxboro: Lillian Feeney, Molly Fitzpatrick
Plainville: Robert Hjort
Norfolk: Meghan Hobbs, Melina Mitchell, Tristan Stephani
Rehoboth: Nathan Howard
Attleboro: Ella Lynch-Bartek, Cayce Patriarca
University of New England
BIDDEFORD and PORTLAND, Maine — The following area students have been named to the fall Dean’s List at the University of New England.
Attleboro: Kelsey Cole, Benjamin Lehane, Cameron Smith
Foxboro: Gregory Douvris, Kevin O’Keefe
North Attleboro: Megan Burns, Marcus Costa, Tori Granato, Rick Hamilton, Danielle MacDonald, Daniel O’Malley, Michelle Toro
Norton: Mia Larson, Jillian Perkins, Jordyn Tullock
Seekonk: Jared Moran, Brooke Parks
Wrentham: Virginia May, Faye Veilleux
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. --Haiden Peavey of Mansfield has been selected to the UA Early College fall Director’s List at the University of Alabama. He attends Mansfield High School.
Miami University
OXFORD, Ohio — Sam Woodward of Norfolk and Evan Vigorito of North Attleboro made the fall Dean’s List at Miami University.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
WORCESTER — The following local students made Worcester Polytechnic Instute’s fall 2022 Dean’s List.
Foxboro: Anthony Amico, Amy Conley, Isabel Hallal, Gregory Klimov, Isaac Lau, Nicolas Olson, Dominic St. Pierre
Mansfield: Amirthavarshini Babu, Nathan Brumble, Elizabeth Healy, Samuel Honor, Megan Letendre, Connor Peavey Bhargavi Ramesh, Diwakar Sandhu, Steven Vovcsko
Norfolk: Anthony Bozza, Margaret Sherwood
Attleboro: Keanna Marie Bruce, Nina Demirs, Allison Morin, Aaron Zhang
Norton: Michael Collins, Jane Richardson
Rehoboth: Bella DeCilio, Noah Ferreira
North Attleboro: Eliza Dion, William Folan, Maxwell Hobbs, Vivek Jagadeesh, Andrew Nobrega, Adrian Pawlik, Jack Perriello
Plainville: Veronika Nowakowski
Seekonk: William Smith
College of Saint Rose
ALBANY, N.Y. — Skyler Poirier of North Attleboro earned a spot on the fall President’s List at The College of Saint Rose.
Georgia State University
ATLANTA — Imani Unegbu of Attleboro was named to the fall Dean’s List at Georgia State University.
Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Harrison Taraian of Rehoboth and Addison Balabanis of Foxboro have been named to the fall Deans’ List at Mississippi State University.
Quinnipiac University
HAMDEN, Conn. — The following area students were named to the fall Dean’s List at Quinnipiac University.
Attleboro: Jack Handy, Taylor Harrison, Russell Jackson, James Lawrence, Amber Masse, Thomas Shipman, Sophie Weiland
Attleboro Falls: Connor Bearer
Foxboro: Shane Carter, Elizabeth Davis
North Attleboro: Olivia Luistro, Arianna Newth, Deveney Paine, Anthony Sarro, Abigail Slaney, Hannah Weinstock
Norton: Katherine Franzosa, John Obrien, Elliot Wilson
Seekonk: Jacob Barreira, Charles Lehourites
Wrentham: Lindsay Haynes
Eastern Connecticut State
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Jillian Martin of Attleboro and AnnaLee Baker of Norton made the fall Dean’s List at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Lee University
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Lee University has named Reginald Bastien of Seekonk to the fall Dean’s List.
Regis College
WESTON — The following local students made the fall Dean’s List at Regis College.
Norton: Payton Bridge, Leah Buttner, Tegan Cinelli, Priti Patel
North Attleboro: Kaylin Cziria, Avery McMorran, Marissa Soares
Attleboro: Erica Donaruma, Morgan Gravel
Mansfield: Mariam Lawendy
Wrentham: Nicole O’Brien
Elon University
ELON, N.C. — Emma Katherine Toole made the fall Dean’s List at Elon University.
Merrimack College
NORTH ANDOVER — Sophia Salviati of Attleboro has been named to the fall President’s List at Merrimack College.
The Citadel
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Patrick Walsh of Norfolk received gold star recognition for academic achievement and was placed on fall Dean’s List at The Citadel.