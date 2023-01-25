Campus news
Bucknell University
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Paige Gilmartin of Foxboro made the fall Dean’s List at Bucknell University.
University of New Hampshire
DURHAM, N.H. — The following area students have been named to the fall Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire.
Attleboro: Nathaniel Fisante, High Honors; Taylor Cota, Honors; Caleigh D’Angelo, Highest Honors; Erinn D’Angelo, High Honors; Zachary Dorrance, High Honors; Marissa Conroy, High Honors; Stacey Charlot, Highest Honors; Linsey Maloof, Highest Honors; Caroline Butler, Highest Honors; Jayden Cruz, High Honors
North Attleboro: Elizabeth Szajda, Highest Honors; Kaylee Finch, High Honors; Haley Brodbeck, Highest Honors; Daniel Pedro, Honors; Merissa Silva Robertson, Honors; William Jones, Honors; Jacob Moulson, Highest Honors; Julia Bullock, Highest Honors; Andrew Carfagna, Highest Honors; Molly Colasanti, High Honors; Riley O’Brien, High Honors
Foxboro: Brendan Cody, High Honors; Margaret Yoest, High Honors; Jamie Devellis, Highest Honors; Alexis Lane, High Honors; Ryan Jacobs, Honors; Juliette Ambs, Highest Honors; Caroline Cass, Honors; Liam O’Toole, High Honors
Mansfield: Kareana Sylvain, High Honors; Ashley Tsimtsos, Highest Honors; Erin Hurley, Highest Honors; Alessandra Cutone, High Honors; Adam Elsner, Honors; Mark O’Brien, Honors; Ella Francis, Highest Honors; Veronica Souza, Highest Honors; Madison Botting-Johnson, Honors; Shealyn Sears, High Honors; Margaret Danehy, Honors; Abigail Medeiros, High Honors; Kayla Doherty, High Honors; Bradi Rounds, Highest Honors; Abigail Varricchione, High Honors; Timothy Hanley, High Honors
Norfolk: Jack Halloran, High Honors; Cierra Gomes, Highest Honors; Emma Rice, High Honors; Audrey O’Keefe, High Honors; Ethan Smith, High Honors
Wrentham: Samantha El-Massih, Highest Honors; Wyatt Manzi, High Honors; Matthew Gough, High Honors; Eric Anderson, Honors; Carson Albright, High Honors; Elexys McCarthy, Honors; John Dionis, Highest Honors
Norton: Alexis Fleming, High Honors; Emily Tatarczuk, Highest Honors; Sarah LaFrancois, High Honors; Elise O’Brien, Honors; Matthew Anderson, Honors; Thomas Anderson, Honors; Jennifer Romaine, Honors; Nicholas Andreasen, Highest Honors; Colten Hughes, Honors; John Dennett, High Honors; Victoria Nordbeck, Highest Honors
Rehoboth: Marc Thaler, High Honors
Seekonk: Sarah Lezy, Highest Honors; Leandra Pereira, High Honors; Page Fecteau, High Honors; Jessica Kogut, Honors; Lauren Tortolani, Highest Honors; Ryan Gill, High Honors
Keene State
KEENE, N.H. — Matthew Proctor of Rehoboth made the fall Dean’s List at Keene State College.
Siena College
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Siena College has named McKenzie Faherty of Norton, Maria Fitian of North Attleboro and Prentiss Richardson of Plainville to the fall Dean’s List.