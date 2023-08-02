Coastal Carolina University
CONWAY, S.C. — Lauren DeCoste of Rehoboth and Mia DiPippo of Seekonk earned a spot on the spring President’s List at Coastal Carolina University.
Michael Caridi of Mansfield, Colin Faherty of Norton, Samuel Hancock of Wrentham, Kelsey Hubler of Mansfield, Meredith Melanson of Plainville, and Kylie Palmer of Rehoboth made the Dean’s List.
Bryant University
SMITHFIELD — The following local students made the spring President’s List at Bryant University: Alyssa Alviti of Attleboro, Emily Arruda of Norton, Brodie Clemente of North Attleboro, Andrew Hinckley of North Attleboro, Jessica Jaffarian of North Attleboro, Victoria Priestley of Plainville and Thomas Skitt of North Attleboro.
These students made the Dean’s List:
Foxboro: Teagan Alexander, Jordyn Collins, Nicole Gallagher, Matthew Grace, Sam Pollack, Jenna Pothier, Timothy Shephard, Tanner Alexander
Attleboro: Alyssa Alviti, Emma Brady, Jill Carline, Lillian Froio, Olivia Hillman, Kyle Marrapese, Kyle McCabe, Mollee Turner, Elizabeth Waddington, Elise Wheaton
Norton: Emily Arruda, Cassidy Hanlon, Joseph Juliano, Aiden Masse, Noah Miller, Cameron Stolpner, Benjamin Studholme, Ethan Tetrault
Norfolk: Tyler Bartlett, Connor Fritz, Jordan Frommer, Kyle Gray, Olivia Martucci, Sydney O’Shea
Wrentham: Allison Beltramini, Makayla Griffin, Alyson Wood
North Attleboro: Nathan Bennett, Brodie Clemente, Jessica Gaskin, Robert Hayward, Andrew Hinckley, Ryan Hinckley, Jessica Jaffarian, Makenzie Keith, Joshua Porter, Sophia Prazeres, Thomas Skitt, Michael Trask, Gabrielle Weiner, Emma Wymes
Rehoboth: Kara Bisbano, Peter Day, Jake Johnson
Plainville: Nicholas Bush, Nathan Farkash, Ryan Lacy, Joseph O’Rourke, David Priestley, Victoria Priestley
Mansfield: William Chiocco, Anna Dye, Lukas Ehnstrom, Jared Fraone, Brandon Kemp, Ryan Morley, Kendahl Nye, Celia Puleo, Daniel Rapoza, Anthony Salisbury, Peter Sullivan, Abigail Symanski
Seekonk: Emily Ferrick
Champlain College
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Annabelle Thompson of Norfolk has been named to the Champlain College President’s List for the spring semester. Gregory Munk of Plainville has been named to the Dean’s List.
University of Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Ethan Leland of Rehoboth, Sarah Chamberlain of Plainville, Delia Barthel of Attleboro, Kelly Neuendorf of Attleboro, Kai Chau of Attleboro, Jovan Joseph of Wrentham and Benjamin Johnston of Mansfield were named to the spring Dean’s List at the University of Hartford.
Florida Tech
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Emily Foley of North Attleboro and Matt Gorton of Seekonk made the spring Dean’s List at Florida Institute of Technology.
ACPHS
ALBANY, N.Y. — Aditi Rathor of North Attleboro made the spring Dean’s List at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
Wentworth Institute of Technology
BOSTON — The following local students have made the spring Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Attleboro: Michael Bassis, Matthew Chin, Shreyas Dommata, Jacob Forrette, Dale Gensler, Matthew Guest, Olyvia Kelly, Sebastian Ruiz, Kristian Simoneau
Foxboro: Nathan Christie, Michael Gawronski, Jonathan Higgins
Mansfield: Henry Amsterburg, Molly Haradon, Aniket Jaldu, Evan McIntire, Kevin Robichaud
Norfolk: Tyler Gray
North Attleboro: Gabriel Pizarro, Brandon Soares
Rehoboth: Matthew Dacosta, Dylan Kindberg, Timothy Pray
Wrentham: Ryan Deflaminis, Rabih Elmassih, Jonah Fiske, Ruben Nieto