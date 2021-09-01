Campus news
Hofstra University
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — These local students graduated in May from Hofstra University with the following degrees:
Emily Bradbury of Attleboro, bachelor of science in video/television.
Brittany Johnson of Mansfield, bachelor of arts in psychology and Spanish.
Gabrielle Oliver of Seekonk, bachelor of science in video/television.
Caroline Rudd of Foxboro, bachelor of science in community health.
Wichita State University
WICHITA, Kan. — Bryan Lucente of Wrentham made the spring Dean’s Honor Roll at Wichita State University.
Le Moyne College
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Mckenzie Bergdoll of Attleboro has been named to the spring Dean’s List at Le Moyne College.
