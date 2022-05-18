Campus news
University of the Cumberlands
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cassidy Teixeira of Wrentham has graduated with a master of business administration degree from the University of the Cumberlands.
Stonehill College
EASTON — Stonehill College finance major Daniel Sammarco of Plainville was recently honored with the Boston chapter of Financial Executives International’s Junior Scholarship Award. He is among 14 students in New England to receive the award this year.
Curry College
MILTON — Kellsie Capece Alger of Foxboro and Nichole Medeiros and Nicole Moreira of Rehoboth, students at Curry College’s School of Nursing, have been inducted into Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing’s Theta-at-Large Chapter. Jen Krentzman of Foxboro has been inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the Communication Honor Society.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
WORCESTER — These local students earned bachelor’s degrees May 14 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s undergraduate commencement ceremony.
Aaron Andrade of Rehoboth, mechanical engineering; Ashley Baldwin of Mansfield, biomedical engineering; Emily Bubencik of Foxboro, electrical and computer engineering; Andrew Charlebois of North Attleboro, chemical engineering; Cameron Fiddes of Norfolk, professional writing; Benjamin Larkin of Attleboro, electrical and computer engineering; Kevin Mbogo of Attleboro, electrical and computer engineering; Hailey McCasland of Wrentham, biomedical engineering;
Evelyn Mortimer of Attleboro, environmental engineering; Azka Siddiq of North Attleboro, biomedical engineering; Alexander Simoneau of Attleboro, computer science; Michaela Sorrento of Norfolk, biology and biotechnology; Saniya Syeda of Plainville, computer science; James Valentine of Norton, architectural engineering; Ryan Wheeler of Norton, computer science; Matthew Willis of Attleboro, chemical engineering.
Colgate University
HAMILTON, N.Y. — Cara Charette of Norton and Kaeleigh Hickson of Foxboro earned the fall 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University.
Assumption University
WORCESTER — Emily Fasteson of Seekonk received an Augustine Scholarship from Assumption University at the annual spring Honors Convocation on April 11. The award is given to rising junior and senior students for their academic achievement, leadership, community service and good character.
Western New England University
SPRINGFIELD — Owen Harding of North Attleboro was recently inducted into the Western New England University chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma, the honor society of AACSB-accredited business schools worldwide.
Phi Kappa Phi
BATON ROUGE, La. — Olivia Soares of Seekonk was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society. Soares was initiated at the University of Rhode Island.
Curry College
MILTON — Curry College students Catherine Fitzgerald of Mansfield and Felicity Monfils of North Attleboro have been inducted into Alpha Phi Sigma, the National Criminal Justice Honor Society.
Lasell University
NEWTON — Lasell University’s Connected Learning Symposium celebrated its 20th year of student scholarship and research with original presentations from more than 200 participants.
Lily Christopher of Attleboro was part of a group presentation, “Promoting Transparency: Pulling Back the Curtains on Sexual Violence.”
Taylor Thompson of Wrentham had a submission featured in “Fresh Thoughts,” a yearly publication of top student essays from Lasell’s Writing I course, as well as artwork from graphic design students.
Anthony Collette of North Attleboro presented a science capstone project, “Misconceptions in Forensic Science and Resolution Through Formal Education.”
Isabelle Conway of Mansfield presented on behalf of the Empty Bowls Club, a student-run organization with the mission of raising awareness and money to fight food insecurity.
Katherine Daby of North Attleboro presented “Dialogue on Global Identity,” which shared reflections on novels by authors from South Africa, India, the Caribbean, and Americas that focus on pluralistic identities.
Savannah College of Art and Design
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Darian Soderquist of North Attleboro made the winter Dean’s List at the Savannah College of Art and Design.
Quinnipiac University
HAMDEN, Conn. — Kathaleen Bradley of North Attleboro and Lily Heslin of Wrentham were recently inducted into Quinnipiac University’s Tau Rho Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International, the honor society of nursing.
Curry College
MILTON — Curry College has inducted Felicity Monfils of North Attleboro, Catherine Fitzgerald and Emma Nelson of Mansfield, and Lexi Pereira and Courtney Pereira of Attleboro into the Alexander Graham Bell Honor Society, which promotes and recognizes academic excellence.
Berry College
ROME, Ga. — Benjamin Mintz of Mansfield was named to the spring Dean’s List at Berry College.
Quinnipiac University
HAMDEN, Conn. — Megan Accardi of Seekonk has been inducted into Quinnipiac University’s chapter of Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Association’s official honor society.
Curry College
MILTON — Curry College has inducted Chidera Igbobi of Attleboro into Beta Beta Beta, the international Biology Honor Society.