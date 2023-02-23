Campus news
University of Maine
ORONO, Maine — The following local students made the fall Dean’s List at the University of Maine.
Attleboro: Sean Carey, Reagan Nedder
Mansfield: Anna Buckley, Sean Burke, Liam Carey, Arianna Delaney, Conor Fitzpatrick, Miranda Gibbons, Caden Riley
North Attleboro: Connor Belanger, Michael Braun,Harry Bullock,Finn Devers, Julia Feid, Destiney Latimore, Meadow O’Brien
Norton: Billy McCarthy
Rehoboth: Owen Hebda, Jack McCann, Sabina Myers
Seekonk: Andrew Lancellotti
Foxboro: Maggie McAuliffe
Plainville: Hannah Lindstrom, Kelsie Lindstrom
Wrentham: Thomas Lacroix, Sam McCue
Grove City College
GROVE CITY, Pa. — Gabby Distefano of Wrentham, Annie Grace Smith of Attleboro and Caroline Marshall of North Attleboro were named to the fall Dean’s List at Grove City College.
Roger Williams University
BRISTOL, R.I. — The following local students have been named to the fall Dean’s List at Roger Williams University.
Wrentham: Caroline Aaron
Attleboro: Lauren Alberto, Mary Laurila, Joce Leo, Andrew Owens, Matt Perry, Zachary Pierce, Emily Rosen, Katrina Salemi
Foxboro: Paul Andrews, Julia Kelley, Jack Spinney, Tessa Udden, Ella Waryas, Lindsey Young
Norton: Nate Arduino, Matt Collamore, Sara Cross, Jarod Fucci, Matthew Levine, Colby Powers, Kaitlin Russell, Emma VanDenBerghe
Rehoboth: Brianna Benjamin, Cam Devolle, Benjamin Dubois, Isaiah Farrar, Andrew Gouveia, Hailey Medeiros, Mackenzie Morgenweck, Emma Oneill, Margaret Saxon
North Attleboro: Abbey Bolton, Jocelyn Jackson, Meghan Lewis
Seekonk: Liz Bradshaw, Chanelle Gomez, Lilly MacDonald, Jane MacIel, Maddy Meyer
Mansfield: Kelly Doherty, Ryan Driscoll, James Ricci
Attleboro Falls: Alexandra Fontes
Plainville: Conor Harrington, Brendan Lemieux, Victoria Machado, Serena Pizzi
Norfolk: Aidan Walsh
College of Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Isabella Dumont of Norton was named to the fall President’s List at College of Charleston. Shealyn Clifford of Wrentham was named to the Dean’s List.
WGU
SALT LAKE CITY — Deborah Penney of Attleboro has earned an Award of Excellence for academic performance at Western Governors University School of Education.
Coastal Carolina University
CONWAY, S.C. — Michael Caridi of Mansfield and Lauren DeCoste of Rehoboth made the fall President’s List at Coastal Carolina University.
Rachel Burke of N Attleboro, MA (02760).
Mia DiPippo of Seekonk, Colin Faherty of Norton, Samuel Hancock of Wrentham, Kelsey Hubler of Mansfield, Samantha Martino of North Attleboro, and Kylie Palmer of Rehoboth made the Dean’s List.
Emerson College
BOSTON — The following local students earned fall Dean’s List honors at Emerson College: Chelsea Gibbons of Foxboro, Katherine Rispoli of Mansfield, Christopher Wright of Attleboro, Janie Hillman of Attleboro, Matthew Kugel of Seekonk, Elijah Lavin of Norfolk, Gina Randall of Attleboro, Makenzie Killough of Attleboro, Aimee Coleman of Norfolk, and Stella Kinney of Mansfield.