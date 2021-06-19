Campus news

Plymouth State University

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — These Norton residents were awarded the following degrees in May from Plymouth State University.

Amy Tessitore, bachelor of science in marketing; Colin Smith, bachelor of science in management; Jessica Neufell, bachelor of science in youth development and education; Noah White, bachelor of science in management.

Bucknell University

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Bucknell University presented degrees to the following area graduates at commencement on May 23.

Ford DelVecchio of Mansfield, bachelor of arts in political science; Ethan Dunne of Norfolk, bachelor of science in computer engineering; Sarah Magro of Norfolk, bachelor of arts in political science; Meghan Wagner of Wrentham, bachelor of arts in economics.

Union College

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Joseph Lifrak, of Rehoboth graduated from Union College in June with a bachelor of science in biology.

Elmira College

ELMIRA, N.Y. — Jacquelyn Keller of Foxboro graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in June from Elmira College. She was inducted into the national honors organization Phi Beta Kappa.

Worcester State University

WORCESTER — Worcester State University awarded the following degrees to these local students. (C) stands for cum laude, (M) for magna cum laude and (S) for summa cum laude:

Bachelor of Arts

North Attleboro: Erick W. Lindenberger, Kyra J. Siano (M)

Wrentham: Nicholas B. Knight, Colin Robinson (C)

Bachelor of Science

Attleboro: Makayla A. Caisse, Hannah E. Garrity (M), Veronica M. Gonzalez, Lyan Khanji (C), Selena T. Nguyen (C), Alexis L. Ramos, Lauren E. Taylor

Mansfield: Genevieve M. Bellavance, Madelyn N. Cinelli (C), Lauren O. Cosgrove, Emma K. Greenberg (M), Stephen W. Healy (C), Jennifer A. Jerome (M), Amanda C. Meimarides, Patricia R. Murphy, Cameron J. Neary (M), Haley L. Sears (M), Lauren M. Waters (M), Abigail E. Wiskow

Norfolk: Jasmine S. Fouracre (M)

North Attleboro: Kaleigh E. Cole, Miranda C. Pizarro

Norton: Madelyn Fong (C), Anne Marie Wall

Rehoboth: Colleen E. Kenney, Zoe A. Tarter

Seekonk: Bryan F. Tavares

Wrentham: Celia C. O’Malley

Master of Arts

Mansfield: Zachary T. D’Orsi

Master of Education

Mansfield: Meghan A Thomson

Master of Occupational Therapy

Attleboro: Luke F. McLernon

Rehoboth: Nicole E. Lundstrom

Seekonk: Carly M. Bell

Master of Science

Attleboro: Matthew R. Edwards, Jessica A. Teixeira

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

WORCESTER — These local students completed the following research projects at Worcester Polytechnic Institute:

Amber Poulin of Attleboro, “Designing an Application for Pediatric Eye Care in Armenia with Yerevan, Armenia.”

Alexander Simonea of Attleboro, “Brave Little Dragon: Accessible Education in Russia with Moscow Project Center.”

Matthew Willis of Attleboro, “Designing a Weather Lab for Turn Back Time with Farm Stay Paxton MA.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.