Campus news
Plymouth State University
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — These Norton residents were awarded the following degrees in May from Plymouth State University.
Amy Tessitore, bachelor of science in marketing; Colin Smith, bachelor of science in management; Jessica Neufell, bachelor of science in youth development and education; Noah White, bachelor of science in management.
Bucknell University
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Bucknell University presented degrees to the following area graduates at commencement on May 23.
Ford DelVecchio of Mansfield, bachelor of arts in political science; Ethan Dunne of Norfolk, bachelor of science in computer engineering; Sarah Magro of Norfolk, bachelor of arts in political science; Meghan Wagner of Wrentham, bachelor of arts in economics.
Union College
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Joseph Lifrak, of Rehoboth graduated from Union College in June with a bachelor of science in biology.
Elmira College
ELMIRA, N.Y. — Jacquelyn Keller of Foxboro graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in June from Elmira College. She was inducted into the national honors organization Phi Beta Kappa.
Worcester State University
WORCESTER — Worcester State University awarded the following degrees to these local students. (C) stands for cum laude, (M) for magna cum laude and (S) for summa cum laude:
Bachelor of Arts
North Attleboro: Erick W. Lindenberger, Kyra J. Siano (M)
Wrentham: Nicholas B. Knight, Colin Robinson (C)
Bachelor of Science
Attleboro: Makayla A. Caisse, Hannah E. Garrity (M), Veronica M. Gonzalez, Lyan Khanji (C), Selena T. Nguyen (C), Alexis L. Ramos, Lauren E. Taylor
Mansfield: Genevieve M. Bellavance, Madelyn N. Cinelli (C), Lauren O. Cosgrove, Emma K. Greenberg (M), Stephen W. Healy (C), Jennifer A. Jerome (M), Amanda C. Meimarides, Patricia R. Murphy, Cameron J. Neary (M), Haley L. Sears (M), Lauren M. Waters (M), Abigail E. Wiskow
Norfolk: Jasmine S. Fouracre (M)
North Attleboro: Kaleigh E. Cole, Miranda C. Pizarro
Norton: Madelyn Fong (C), Anne Marie Wall
Rehoboth: Colleen E. Kenney, Zoe A. Tarter
Seekonk: Bryan F. Tavares
Wrentham: Celia C. O’Malley
Master of Arts
Mansfield: Zachary T. D’Orsi
Master of Education
Mansfield: Meghan A Thomson
Master of Occupational Therapy
Attleboro: Luke F. McLernon
Rehoboth: Nicole E. Lundstrom
Seekonk: Carly M. Bell
Master of Science
Attleboro: Matthew R. Edwards, Jessica A. Teixeira
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
WORCESTER — These local students completed the following research projects at Worcester Polytechnic Institute:
Amber Poulin of Attleboro, “Designing an Application for Pediatric Eye Care in Armenia with Yerevan, Armenia.”
Alexander Simonea of Attleboro, “Brave Little Dragon: Accessible Education in Russia with Moscow Project Center.”
Matthew Willis of Attleboro, “Designing a Weather Lab for Turn Back Time with Farm Stay Paxton MA.”
