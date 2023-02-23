Campus news
UMaine at Machias
MACHIAS, Maine — Joscelyn Rebello of Attleboro made the fall Dean’s List at the University of Maine at Machias.
MassBay Community College
WELLESLEY HILLS — The following local students have been named to the MassBay Community College fall Dean’s List.
Attleboro: Adeniyi Waheed, Allyson Andrews, Andrew Olaska
Foxboro: Dante Federico, Crystal Richardson, Makayla Duquette, Phylissa Fenton
Mansfield: Inaya Stern, Gavin Collins, Casmyr Benoit
Norfolk: Larissa Garza, Sarah Hanifan, Nick Ethier, Matthew Cameron, Lily Pendergast, John Hart, Joseph Carreiro
North Attleboro: Brittany Yates, Carleen Perkins
Plainville: Kellie Stanley
Wrentham: Madison Varvarigos, Mendiley Degand
University of Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Delia Barthel of Attleboro, Sarah Chamberlain of Plainville, Rachel Faber of Mansfield, Benjamin Johnston of Mansfield, Jovan Joseph of Wrentham and Ethan Leland of Rehoboth have been named to the fall Dean’s List at the University of Hartford.
Clemson University
CLEMSON, S.C. — The following local students made the fall President’s List at Clemson University.
Attleboro Falls: Emily Rinaldi
Mansfield: Cynthia Danca, Maris DePalma, Lauren Shield
North Attleboro: Summer Doherty, Tedy Bruschi Jr., Nicholas Giansante
These students made the Dean’s List.
Attleboro: Julia Listro, William Runey III
Mansfield: Zachary Cragan, Kendall Seyboth, Julia Shield
Seekonk: Grace Borden, Deirdre Rocha
Curry College
MILTON — The following local students made the fall Dean’s List at Curry College.
Wrentham: Taylor Archambault , Isabella Pierce, Brody Dalzell, Emily Kearns, Robbie Tartaglia
North Attleboro: Christopher Brown, Tylen Worrell, Geoff Wilson
Mansfield : Serena Dunlap, Taylor Lombardi, William Lynch
Rehoboth: Ean McGonigle, Nicole Moreira
Foxboro: Abaddel Sanchez Garcia, Noura Mohame, Connor Duggan, Jen Krentzman, Delaney MacDougall, Luke Savino
Attleboro: Amalia Esteban, Daphne Gomez, Abigail Owens, Lesley Salguero
Plainville: Noelle Hicks, Emma Page
Norfolk: Kiera Lindmark
Norton: Aidan Goodreau, Olivia Silva, Michaela Sullivan, Jenna Aries, Joe Raneri
Seekonk: Abby Sousa
Ithaca College
ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca College has named John Carr of Wrentham, Abigail Costa of Foxboro, Casey David of Rehoboth, Alison Hitchen of Wrentham, Sebastian Pickford of Rehoboth, Jodi Resnick of Foxboro, and Elias Scotti of Seekonk to its fall Dean’s List.
William & Mary
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Megan McFarland of Attleboro was recently named to the fall Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary.
Northern Vermont University
LYNDON, Vt. — Quinn Bressler of Norton made the fall President’s List at Northern Vermont University.
St. Lawrence University
CANTON, N.Y. — Michael Hutchins of Norton and Madison Rizzo of Norfolk made the fall Dean’s List at St. Lawrence University.
RIT
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The following local students were named to the fall Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Attleboro: Vietnam Le
Foxboro: Felipe Miranda, Christopher Ooi, Dermot Donoghue
Norfolk: Della Conlin, Ethan Ball
Plainville: Katharine Pepper
Rehoboth: John Lewandowski
Seekonk: Jakob Gries
University of Maine
ORONO, Maine — The following local students made the fall Dean’s List at the University of Maine.
Attleboro: Sean Carey, Reagan Nedder
Mansfield: Anna Buckley, Sean Burke, Liam Carey, Arianna Delaney, Conor Fitzpatrick, Miranda Gibbons, Caden Riley
North Attleboro: Connor Belanger, Michael Braun,Harry Bullock,Finn Devers, Julia Feid, Destiney Latimore, Meadow O’Brien
Norton: Billy McCarthy
Rehoboth: Owen Hebda, Jack McCann, Sabina Myers
Seekonk: Andrew Lancellotti
Foxboro: Maggie McAuliffe
Plainville: Hannah Lindstrom, Kelsie Lindstrom
Wrentham: Thomas Lacroix, Sam McCue
Grove City College
GROVE CITY, Pa. — Gabby Distefano of Wrentham, Annie Grace Smith of Attleboro and Caroline Marshall of North Attleboro were named to the fall Dean’s List at Grove City College.
Roger Williams University
BRISTOL, R.I. — The following local students have been named to the fall Dean’s List at Roger Williams University.
Wrentham: Caroline Aaron
Attleboro: Lauren Alberto, Mary Laurila, Joce Leo, Andrew Owens, Matt Perry, Zachary Pierce, Emily Rosen, Katrina Salemi
Foxboro: Paul Andrews, Julia Kelley, Jack Spinney, Tessa Udden, Ella Waryas, Lindsey Young
Norton: Nate Arduino, Matt Collamore, Sara Cross, Jarod Fucci, Matthew Levine, Colby Powers, Kaitlin Russell, Emma VanDenBerghe
Rehoboth: Brianna Benjamin, Cam Devolle, Benjamin Dubois, Isaiah Farrar, Andrew Gouveia, Hailey Medeiros, Mackenzie Morgenweck, Emma Oneill, Margaret Saxon
North Attleboro: Abbey Bolton, Jocelyn Jackson, Meghan Lewis
Seekonk: Liz Bradshaw, Chanelle Gomez, Lilly MacDonald, Jane MacIel, Maddy Meyer
Mansfield: Kelly Doherty, Ryan Driscoll, James Ricci
Attleboro Falls: Alexandra Fontes
Plainville: Conor Harrington, Brendan Lemieux, Victoria Machado, Serena Pizzi
Norfolk: Aidan Walsh
College of Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Isabella Dumont of Norton was named to the fall President’s List at College of Charleston. Shealyn Clifford of Wrentham was named to the Dean’s List.
WGU
SALT LAKE CITY — Deborah Penney of Attleboro has earned an Award of Excellence for academic performance at Western Governors University School of Education.