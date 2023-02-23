Campus news

UMaine at Machias

MACHIAS, Maine — Joscelyn Rebello of Attleboro made the fall Dean’s List at the University of Maine at Machias.

MassBay Community College

WELLESLEY HILLS — The following local students have been named to the MassBay Community College fall Dean’s List.

Attleboro: Adeniyi Waheed, Allyson Andrews, Andrew Olaska

Foxboro: Dante Federico, Crystal Richardson, Makayla Duquette, Phylissa Fenton

Mansfield: Inaya Stern, Gavin Collins, Casmyr Benoit

Norfolk: Larissa Garza, Sarah Hanifan, Nick Ethier, Matthew Cameron, Lily Pendergast, John Hart, Joseph Carreiro

North Attleboro: Brittany Yates, Carleen Perkins

Plainville: Kellie Stanley

Wrentham: Madison Varvarigos, Mendiley Degand

University of Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Delia Barthel of Attleboro, Sarah Chamberlain of Plainville, Rachel Faber of Mansfield, Benjamin Johnston of Mansfield, Jovan Joseph of Wrentham and Ethan Leland of Rehoboth have been named to the fall Dean’s List at the University of Hartford.

Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. — The following local students made the fall President’s List at Clemson University.

Attleboro Falls: Emily Rinaldi

Mansfield: Cynthia Danca, Maris DePalma, Lauren Shield

North Attleboro: Summer Doherty, Tedy Bruschi Jr., Nicholas Giansante

These students made the Dean’s List.

Attleboro: Julia Listro, William Runey III

Mansfield: Zachary Cragan, Kendall Seyboth, Julia Shield

Seekonk: Grace Borden, Deirdre Rocha

Curry College

MILTON — The following local students made the fall Dean’s List at Curry College.

Wrentham: Taylor Archambault , Isabella Pierce, Brody Dalzell, Emily Kearns, Robbie Tartaglia

North Attleboro: Christopher Brown, Tylen Worrell, Geoff Wilson

Mansfield : Serena Dunlap, Taylor Lombardi, William Lynch

Rehoboth: Ean McGonigle, Nicole Moreira

Foxboro: Abaddel Sanchez Garcia, Noura Mohame, Connor Duggan, Jen Krentzman, Delaney MacDougall, Luke Savino

Attleboro: Amalia Esteban, Daphne Gomez, Abigail Owens, Lesley Salguero

Plainville: Noelle Hicks, Emma Page

Norfolk: Kiera Lindmark

Norton: Aidan Goodreau, Olivia Silva, Michaela Sullivan, Jenna Aries, Joe Raneri

Seekonk: Abby Sousa

Ithaca College

ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca College has named John Carr of Wrentham, Abigail Costa of Foxboro, Casey David of Rehoboth, Alison Hitchen of Wrentham, Sebastian Pickford of Rehoboth, Jodi Resnick of Foxboro, and Elias Scotti of Seekonk to its fall Dean’s List.

William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Megan McFarland of Attleboro was recently named to the fall Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary.

Northern Vermont University

LYNDON, Vt. — Quinn Bressler of Norton made the fall President’s List at Northern Vermont University.

St. Lawrence University

CANTON, N.Y. — Michael Hutchins of Norton and Madison Rizzo of Norfolk made the fall Dean’s List at St. Lawrence University.

RIT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The following local students were named to the fall Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Attleboro: Vietnam Le

Foxboro: Felipe Miranda, Christopher Ooi, Dermot Donoghue

Norfolk: Della Conlin, Ethan Ball

Plainville: Katharine Pepper

Rehoboth: John Lewandowski

Seekonk: Jakob Gries

University of Maine

ORONO, Maine — The following local students made the fall Dean’s List at the University of Maine.

Attleboro: Sean Carey, Reagan Nedder

Mansfield: Anna Buckley, Sean Burke, Liam Carey, Arianna Delaney, Conor Fitzpatrick, Miranda Gibbons, Caden Riley

North Attleboro: Connor Belanger, Michael Braun,Harry Bullock,Finn Devers, Julia Feid, Destiney Latimore, Meadow O’Brien

Norton: Billy McCarthy

Rehoboth: Owen Hebda, Jack McCann, Sabina Myers

Seekonk: Andrew Lancellotti

Foxboro: Maggie McAuliffe

Plainville: Hannah Lindstrom, Kelsie Lindstrom

Wrentham: Thomas Lacroix, Sam McCue

Grove City College

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Gabby Distefano of Wrentham, Annie Grace Smith of Attleboro and Caroline Marshall of North Attleboro were named to the fall Dean’s List at Grove City College.

Roger Williams University

BRISTOL, R.I. — The following local students have been named to the fall Dean’s List at Roger Williams University.

Wrentham: Caroline Aaron

Attleboro: Lauren Alberto, Mary Laurila, Joce Leo, Andrew Owens, Matt Perry, Zachary Pierce, Emily Rosen, Katrina Salemi

Foxboro: Paul Andrews, Julia Kelley, Jack Spinney, Tessa Udden, Ella Waryas, Lindsey Young

Norton: Nate Arduino, Matt Collamore, Sara Cross, Jarod Fucci, Matthew Levine, Colby Powers, Kaitlin Russell, Emma VanDenBerghe

Rehoboth: Brianna Benjamin, Cam Devolle, Benjamin Dubois, Isaiah Farrar, Andrew Gouveia, Hailey Medeiros, Mackenzie Morgenweck, Emma Oneill, Margaret Saxon

North Attleboro: Abbey Bolton, Jocelyn Jackson, Meghan Lewis

Seekonk: Liz Bradshaw, Chanelle Gomez, Lilly MacDonald, Jane MacIel, Maddy Meyer

Mansfield: Kelly Doherty, Ryan Driscoll, James Ricci

Attleboro Falls: Alexandra Fontes

Plainville: Conor Harrington, Brendan Lemieux, Victoria Machado, Serena Pizzi

Norfolk: Aidan Walsh

College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Isabella Dumont of Norton was named to the fall President’s List at College of Charleston. Shealyn Clifford of Wrentham was named to the Dean’s List.

WGU

SALT LAKE CITY — Deborah Penney of Attleboro has earned an Award of Excellence for academic performance at Western Governors University School of Education.