Quinnipiac University
HAMDEN, Conn. — Shannon Barkan of Attleboro, a student in the Occupational Therapy program in the School of Health Sciences at Quinnipiac University, has been inducted into Alpha Eta, the national honor society for the allied health professions.
University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — McKenzie Johnston of Mansfield is serving as a University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences peer mentor for the 2021-22 academic year.
Muhlenberg College
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Sarah O’Sullivan of Mansfield was a student choreographer for Muhlenberg College’s “Reset: New Dances,” a presentation by the Theatre & Dance Department.
