Campus news
Bryant University
SMITHFIELD — These local students graduated in December with the following degrees from Bryant University:
Samuel Bullock of North Attleboro, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in international business in entrepreneurship.
Christian Schulz of Norton, MA, bachelor of science in business administration in finance.
Also, Lauren McSweeney of Wrentham has been named to the school’s Senior Advisory Council.
Emerson College
BOSTON — Chelsea Gibbons and Luke Lawson of Foxboro, Janie Hillman of Attleboro, Fay Ishac and Katherine Rispoli of Mansfield, Kathryn Poole of Rehoboth, and Samantha Silveira of Seekonk were named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
The Citadel
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Patrick Walsh of Norfolk earned a gold star for academic achievement and was also named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at The Citadel.