WPI
WORCESTER — These local students graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute on May 13. Their names are followed by their majors.
Norfolk: Olivia Atkins, Biology and Biotechnology
North Attleboro: Abigail Calistra, Chemical Engineering
Seekonk: Thomas Ciolfi, Mechanical Engineering
Wrentham: Alexis Compton, Biomedical Engineering; Ian Khung, Computer Science
Attleboro: Shane Dancer, Biochemistry; Alexander Demirs, Electrical and Computer Engineering; John Dougherty, Aerospace Engineering; Cherylle Eliza Sabilla, Industrial Engineering
Foxboro: Gregory Klimov, Computer Science; Sudish Vengat, Biomedical Engineering
Mansfield: Megan Letendre, Computer Science; Luke Savoie, Data Science
Wentworth Institute
BOSTON — Matthew Murphy of Foxboro made the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Phi Kappa Phi
BATON ROUGE, La. — Megan Fitzgerald of Rehoboth was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. She was initiated at Salem State University.
Hamilton College
CLINTON, N.Y. — Gabriana Rosario Guerrero of Mansfield was named the recipient of the Babcock Prize in Philosophy and Pedagogy at Hamilton College’s annual Class & Charter Day, held on May 9.
Emerson College
BOSTON — Emerson College student Kathryn Poole of Rehoboth has been inducted into the school’s Gold Key Honor Society for her academic achievement.
Furman University
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lindsey Price of Attleboro earned a place on Furman University’s Dean’s List for the spring semester.
Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Zak Ryan of Norfolk was named to the spring Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University.
Lasell University
NEWTON — Katherine Daby of North Attleboro has received the Undergraduate Book Award in Secondary Education and English from Lasell University for her demonstrated commitment to excellence.
WPI
WORCESTER — The following local students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute made the spring Dean’s List.
Norfolk: Olivia Atkins, Nicholas Canning, Liliana MacDonald, Isabella Sheeran, Margaret Sherwood
Mansfield: Nathan Brumble, Krish Desai, Elizabeth Healy, Samuel Honor, Connor Peavey, Bhargavi Ramesh, Diwakar Sandhu, Steven Vovcsko
Norton: Michael Collins
Wrentham: Alexis Compton, Luke Rudolph
Foxboro: Zephyr Conley, Irene Fisher, Isabel Hallal, Isaac Lau, Nicolas Olson, Dominic St. Pierre
Rehoboth: Bella DeCilio, Alexander Tomellin
Attleboro: Brian DeFlaminio, Alexander Demirs, Allison Morin, Cherylle Eliza Sabilla, Aaron Zhang
North Attleboro: Eliza Dion, Tanner Ferguson, William Folan, Julia Horrocks, Vivek Jagadeesh, Andrew Nobrega, Adrian Pawlik, Aidan Pereira, Jack Perriello
Plainville: Veronika Nowakowski
Grove City College
GROVE CITY, Pa. — Grace Eldridge of Wrentham earned a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from Grove CIty College on May 20.
The following local students made the spring Dean’s List: Kaitlyn Broderick of Foxboro, Grace Eldridge of Wrentham (with high distinction), Annie Grace Smith of Attleboro (with distinction), and Anna Walker of Mansfield (with distinction).
Assumption University
WORCESTER — The following local students have been named to Assumption University’s spring Dean’s List.
Attleboro: Madeleine Bessette
Wrentham: Shaeleigh Boynton, Mikayla Murphy, Matthew Plumb
Rehoboth: Ashley Calore, Mary-Catherine Masterson, Matthew McNaughton
Norton: Angela Connors
Foxboro: Lily Daly, Jill Finn, Shaye Nickerson
Seekonk: Emily Fasteson, Meredith Riordan
Norfolk: James Kannally