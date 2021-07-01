Campus news
Hamilton College
CLINTON, N.Y. — These local students graduated May 22 from Hamilton College with the following bachelor of arts degrees.
Genevieve Cohen of Norfolk, summa cum laude with departmental honors in literature.
Juliana DeSimone of Mansfield, departmental honors in French and francophone studies.
James Gallagher of Foxboro, majored in German studies.
Richard Huiskamp of Mansfield, magna cum laude with departmental honors in French and francophone studies and history.
Kevin Sanderson of Norfolk, government and music major, departmental honors in music.
Western New England University
SPRINGFIELD — These local students have earned the following degrees from Western New England University.
Benjamin P. Horton of North Attleboro, doctor of pharmacy; Tyler R. Jenesky of Wrentham, BA in psychology; Daniel J. MacDonald of North Attleboro, BS in computer science; Nicholas T. Lynch of Foxboro, BS in criminal justice; Danielle M. Conlon of Foxboro, magna cum laude with a BS in forensic biology; Elyse Kathleen Hirtle of Foxboro, BS in health sciences; Tyler M. Sinacola of North Attleboro, magna cum laude with a BSE in biomedical engineering; Tyler A. LaFreniere of North Attleboro, summa cum laude with a BSE in civil engineering; Cameron E. Feldman of Foxboro, magna cum laude with a BSE in mechanical engineering.
Trinity College
HARTFORD, Conn. — The following local students graduated May 21 from Trinity College: Sean Sperzel of Foxboro, B.A. in public policy and law; George Jean-Claude of Norfolk, B.A. in political science.
Emerson College
BOSTON — These local students graduated May 2 from Emerson College with the following degrees:
Kyle Schroeder of Foxboro, BS in marketing communication; Jennifer Petrilli of Norton, BA in writing, lit and publishing.
These students graduated in December:
Emma Lopez of Norfolk, BA in writing, lit and publishing; Julia Champagne of Wrentham,, BS in marketing communication.
