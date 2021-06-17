Campus news
Lasell University
NEWTON — The following local students earned degrees from Lasell University on May 15:
Francesca Carr of Wrentham, bachelor of arts in fashion communication & promotion; Jonathan Friberg of North Attleboro, bachelor of science in sport management; Emma Mace of Seekonk, bachelor of science in criminal justice; Cory Neal of Mansfield, bachelor of science in athletic training.
Friberg also made the spring Dean’s List, as did Rachel Hogan and Parker Nathans of Norfolk, Lindsey Morris of Foxboro, Katherine Daby of North Attleboro, Katrina Abouzeid of Norton, Emily Antonik of Attleboro, Emma Lavallee of Norton and Ryan Fuller of Plainville.
Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to the following local residents in May:
Arjun Sonti of Mansfield, bachelor of science in computer engineering with highest honors.
Jeremiah Butler of Attleboro, master of science in computer science.
Gabrielle Duva of Attleboro Falls, bachelor of science in electrical engineering with highest honors.
Connecticut College
NEW LONDON, Conn. — These local students were awarded bachelor of arts degrees from Connecticut College on May 23.
Colin Edward Spinney of Foxboro, economics; Meredith Maria Cronin of Foxboro, biological sciences; Jessica-Lyn Sweet of Seekonk, history; Clayton Youngblood Geuss of Wrentham, economics.
Spinney and Cronin also made Dean’s High Honors for the spring semester, as did Sophia Iovieno and Jessalyn Jianos of Foxboro and Emily Norteman and Leslie Ruddy of North Attleboro. Geuss made Dean’s Honors.
James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Edward Cottage of Mansfield graduated with a degree in finance and Ashley Berdos of Plainville graduated with a master’s of education in teaching in May from James Madison University.
North Attleboro resident, Lindsay Robinson was named to the spring President’s List and Devyn Greenberg of Wrentham and Jordan Weiner of Mansfield made the Dean’s List.
Oregon State University
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Duncan W. Vince of North Attleboro graduated in June from Oregon State University with a bachelor of science degree in nuclear engineering.
