Campus news
Assumption University
WORCESTER — Assumption University has announced that Jill Finn of Foxboro has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
RIT
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Vietnam Le of Attleboro, John Lewandowski of Rehoboth, Drew Young of Foxboro, Bri Cahoon of Norton, Christopher Ooi of Foxboro, Kenneth Leeco of North Attleboro, and Eryk White of Attleboro made the fall Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Regis College
WESTON — Innas El-Hawwash, of Attleboro, Avery McMorran, of North Attleboro and Andria Braga, of Rehoboth made the fall Dean’s List at Regis College.
Springfield College
SPRINGFIELD — The following local students attending Springfield College made the fall Dean’s List.
Attleboro: Kayla Battisti, Drew Pagano, Nolan Jaeger, Faith Morrison, Jacqueline Daly, Arianna Susi
North Attleboro: Nicholas Raneri, Madison Jankowski, Sierra Antonitis, Emily Pastore, Alexa Sinacola
Plainville: Terrell Jacobs-Baston, Ajae Olsen
Norton: Rebecca Carroll, Rachel Goulder
Foxboro: Stephanie Barrett
Mansfield: Ethan Nirenberg, Lindsey Corning
Norfolk: Emma Glaser
Rehoboth: Julia Iwaniec, Matthew Moura, Marshall Morgado, Katelyn Moura, Julianna DaCosta
Seekonk: Christina Gennari
Phi Kappa Phi
BATON ROUGE, La. — Melissa Lamb of Attleboro was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Montana State University.
Northern Vermont University
Elizabeth Amancio of North Attleboro was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Northern Vermont University.
Baylor University
WACO, Texas — Kaleigh Mckenna of Attleboro made the fall Dean’s List at Baylor University.
Purchase College
PURCHASE, N.Y. — Victoria Hall of Seekonk has been named to Purchase College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.