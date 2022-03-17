Campus news

Assumption University

WORCESTER — Assumption University has announced that Jill Finn of Foxboro has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

RIT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Vietnam Le of Attleboro, John Lewandowski of Rehoboth, Drew Young of Foxboro, Bri Cahoon of Norton, Christopher Ooi of Foxboro, Kenneth Leeco of North Attleboro, and Eryk White of Attleboro made the fall Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Regis College

WESTON — Innas El-Hawwash, of Attleboro, Avery McMorran, of North Attleboro and Andria Braga, of Rehoboth made the fall Dean’s List at Regis College.

Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD — The following local students attending Springfield College made the fall Dean’s List.

Attleboro: Kayla Battisti, Drew Pagano, Nolan Jaeger, Faith Morrison, Jacqueline Daly, Arianna Susi

North Attleboro: Nicholas Raneri, Madison Jankowski, Sierra Antonitis, Emily Pastore, Alexa Sinacola

Plainville: Terrell Jacobs-Baston, Ajae Olsen

Norton: Rebecca Carroll, Rachel Goulder

Foxboro: Stephanie Barrett

Mansfield: Ethan Nirenberg, Lindsey Corning

Norfolk: Emma Glaser

Rehoboth: Julia Iwaniec, Matthew Moura, Marshall Morgado, Katelyn Moura, Julianna DaCosta

Seekonk: Christina Gennari

Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, La. — Melissa Lamb of Attleboro was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Montana State University.

Northern Vermont University

Elizabeth Amancio of North Attleboro was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Northern Vermont University.

Baylor University

WACO, Texas — Kaleigh Mckenna of Attleboro made the fall Dean’s List at Baylor University.

Purchase College

PURCHASE, N.Y. — Victoria Hall of Seekonk has been named to Purchase College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

